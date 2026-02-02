Grammys red carpet turns into ‘spectacle of nudity’ with ‘clown aesthetic,’ insider says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 68th Grammy Awards featured surprise moments, shocking wins and history-making performances — but the wild night kicked off on the red carpet with some eye-catching fashion choices.

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo, who hosts "Arroyo Grande with Raymond Arroyo," described the Grammys as a "spectacle of nudity, combined with a clown aesthetic," noting that it "makes one wonder if these artists considered how this might overwhelm — and indeed — drown out the music they were there to perform and celebrate in the first place?"

Arroyo said the fashion choices for Sunday's show "covered all the genres, from stripper to exhibitionists."

"For the few who decided to wear actual clothes, there was a preference for oversized hats that appeared to be from the Mardi Gras sales bin," Arroyo noted.

One of the most jaw-dropping looks came from Colombian singer and guitarist Andrea Echeverri from the band Aterciopelados, who arrived with her group members Héctor Buitrago and Mauricio Montenegro.

Echeverri turned heads in a three-dimensional top and hat that appeared to depict breasts.

The artist's ensemble included a mesh shirt beneath the sculpted garment, paired with a lace maxi-skirt.

The most talked about look of the night came from Grammy award-winning artist, Chappell Roan.

Roan put her figure on full display in the barely-there custom Mugler gown.

Her daring dress was inspired by Mugler’s "Jeu de Paume" spring/summer 1998 couture collection that featured a pierced-nipple gown.

"Chappell Roan decided to leave her top at home and use her nipples as accessories. Unfortunate fashion choice. She was far from alone," Arroryo said.

Some people on X agreed.

"Just no class at all," one X user wrote. Another simply wrote, "PUT ON SOME CLOTHES???"

However, many fans applauded Roan for her daring ensemble.

"Every time a celebrity wears something revealing they’re hit with the ‘i miss when celebs had class’ like why do basic human body parts make you spiral bro rn im talking abt Chappel Roan’s Grammys outfit. IT LOOKS COOL AS HELL!!!," a fan wrote on X.

Another bold outfit choice was an eye-catching cutout look by Teyana Taylor.

The star showed off her incredibly toned physique in a bold look that featured a large cut-out detail along the chest and torso.

"Teyana Taylor. Tom Ford. 2026 Grammy Awards. I just burst into TEARS because WHAT. PLEASE," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Heidi Klum opted for a nude latex look that put her supermodel figure on display, and it received some mixed reviews.

"Heidi Klum may have found the only dress in existence that makes her look bad. I have no interest in watching the Grammys but I really want to see her sit down. That dress is completely unflattering," someone wrote on X.

"Heidi Klum has always been a master of spectacle and disruptive fashion, and her choice for the 2026 Grammys is no exception. This design is not just a dress; it is a bold statement on avant-garde style and personal confidence that challenges conventional red carpet norms," another person wrote.

Zara Larsson donned a crop top and maxi skirt set with her abs on display, while singer Doechii went sheer. The frock had a burnt orange lace-up top half and a purple skirt.

Fans praised her for her statement look: "Doechii just hit the Grammy red carpet serving pure style and confidence. ✨🎤 Main character energy: fully activated ♥️," one fan wrote on X.

However, another wrote, "Lmfao this look is exceptionally trash."

Lady Gaga also had an eyebrow-raising look for the Grammys, opting for a black feathered red carpet look — which she swapped out for a red and black leather and feather look for the stage — complete with what appeared to be a birdcage-style hat.

A fan tweeted: "OMG, Mother Monster has LANDED! 🖤🪶 #LadyGaga channeling full raven queen in that dramatic black feather gown high neck, endless train, pure gothic SLAY on the #GRAMMYs red carpet! Who else is obsessed? Crown her NOW! 👑🔥"