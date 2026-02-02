Sarah Ferguson’s crude remark about then-teenage Princess Eugenie revealed in newly unsealed Epstein emails

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson is in the hot seat once again over her ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

An email where Ferguson made a crude comment about her then-19-year-old daughter surfaced in the latest batch of documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ released more than 3 million Epstein records, including his personal emails, Friday.

In an email from March 2010, Epstein asked Ferguson about a trip to New York. Ferguson responded, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"

Princess Eugenie, who Ferguson shares with former Prince Andrew, was 19 years old at the time. Ferguson and Andrew also share a second daughter, Princess Beatrice. Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Ferguson.

This isn't the first email scandal involving Ferguson and Epstein. Back in September, an email between the two was leaked.

According to the Daily Mail , the Duchess of York – who divorced ex-Prince Andrew in 1996 – reached out to Epstein in 2011 after publicly denouncing their friendship during an interview with the Evening Standard.

During the interview, Ferguson expressed her "deep regret" and promised to "have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again," three years after he was imprisoned for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

In an alleged email to Epstein following the interview, Ferguson referred to the disgraced financier as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

"I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read, and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that," Ferguson allegedly wrote.

"I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you and if I did I would cause more problems to you, [Prince Andrew] and myself," she continued. "I was instructed to act with the utmost speed if I would have any chance of holding on to my career as a children’s book author and a children’s philanthropist."

A representative for Ferguson claimed she had sent the email after Epstein had threatened to sue for defamation, according to the BBC. "This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats," the statement read.

Ferguson was dropped as a patron from multiple charities after the 2011 email became public in September.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.