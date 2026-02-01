Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Jeffrey Epstein

Starmer calls on ex-Prince Andrew to testify before Congress after latest Epstein release

Latest release shows former prince kneeling over unidentified woman in compromising positions

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Over 3 million new Epstein documents made public Video

Over 3 million new Epstein documents made public

Fox News correspondent David Spunt breaks down what is being learned from the latest Epstein files release from the Department of Justice on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer called on the former Prince Andrew to testify before Congress after the latest Epstein files release.

The trove of documents includes photos of the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, kneeling over an unidentified woman. Two of the photos, released on Jan. 30, show Mountbatten-Windsor crouched on the ground with his hand resting on her stomach as he looked down at her. A third shows him on his knees with his hands resting on either side of her body as he looks at the camera.

Starmer confirmed his support for Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in the U.S. in comments to reporters on Saturday.

"In terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information," Starmer said.

ANDREW’S ALLEGED EMAILS TO GHISLAINE MAXWELL IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILES REQUESTED 'INAPPROPRIATE FRIENDS'

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"You can’t be victim-centered if you’re not prepared to do that," he continued. "Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority."

Mountbatten-Windsor announced in mid-October he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace announced later that month that King Charles "initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the newest photos last week. They previously called on Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in November, when his titles were removed.

NEW GHISLAINE MAXWELL MUGSHOT INCLUDED IN DOJ'S LATEST EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was featured in three new photos from the recent Epstein files drop.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was featured in three new photos from the recent Epstein files drop. (Department of Justice)

In another drop of photos, released on Dec. 19, Mountbatten-Windsor can be seen lying down on the laps of five people, whose faces have all been blacked out, while Maxwell and a sixth unknown person with their faces blacked out stand behind them.

While none of the photographs showed Mountbatten-Windsor with Epstein, People magazine reported at the time that the evidence also included a screenshot of an email Epstein sent in March 2011 to someone listed as "The Duke," believed to be Andrew, who was then the Duke of York.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor knelt over an unidentified woman while resting his hand on her stomach.

Andrew knelt over an unidentified woman while resting his hand on her stomach. (Department of Justice)

Aside from his relationship with Epstein, Andrew was also accused of sexual assault by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17 years old.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The case was settled out of court in 2022 without Andrew acknowledging any wrongdoing.

Fox News' Lori A Bashian contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Trending

Close modal

Continue