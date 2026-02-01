Starmer calls on ex-Prince Andrew to testify before Congress after latest Epstein release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer called on the former Prince Andrew to testify before Congress after the latest Epstein files release.

The trove of documents includes photos of the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, kneeling over an unidentified woman. Two of the photos, released on Jan. 30, show Mountbatten-Windsor crouched on the ground with his hand resting on her stomach as he looked down at her. A third shows him on his knees with his hands resting on either side of her body as he looks at the camera.

Starmer confirmed his support for Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in the U.S. in comments to reporters on Saturday.

"In terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information," Starmer said.

"You can’t be victim-centered if you’re not prepared to do that," he continued. "Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority."

Mountbatten-Windsor announced in mid-October he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace announced later that month that King Charles " initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the newest photos last week. They previously called on Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in November, when his titles were removed.

In another drop of photos, released on Dec. 19, Mountbatten-Windsor can be seen lying down on the laps of five people, whose faces have all been blacked out, while Maxwell and a sixth unknown person with their faces blacked out stand behind them.

While none of the photographs showed Mountbatten-Windsor with Epstein, People magazine reported at the time that the evidence also included a screenshot of an email Epstein sent in March 2011 to someone listed as "The Duke," believed to be Andrew, who was then the Duke of York.

Aside from his relationship with Epstein, Andrew was also accused of sexual assault by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17 years old.

The case was settled out of court in 2022 without Andrew acknowledging any wrongdoing.

Fox News' Lori A Bashian contributed to this report.