Goldie Hawn champions parenting philosophy that teach 'kids have to struggle'

Goldie Hawn believes kids "have to struggle" instead of being given everything they want.

During a Jan. 21 appearance on the "Dan Buettner Podcast," the 80-year-old actress spoke about "the coddling of the American mind," and why she doesn't agree with that philosophy.

"They have to not get what they want. They have to struggle," she explained. "I didn't like tensions with Katie. I didn't go out and buy her a bunch of clothes all the time because she was growing out of them, and I felt that it was crazy waste of money. And I'm telling you, she would make outfits like nobody's business."

She also highlighted the importance of making "your kids work" inside the home or enrolling them in sports.

Hawn shared that all three of her sons played hockey, which she said "is an amazing sport for children" and really helps them "learn how to take the knocks."

During the interview, the "Overboard" star also touched on her decades-long relationship with Kurt, crediting its success to the "freedom" she feels in the relationship, despite never having tied the knot.

"Even if we did get married, it wouldn't make any difference because it's 42 years now. But I have a relationship with birds. I love them. It's a wonderful relationship…but I do believe that if I'm a bird, and you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out.

She continued: "But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take all my feathers off. It's freedom of self to freedom, of basically not melding into somebody else.

Kurt and Hawn first met in 1966 on the set of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but didn't start dating until they reconnected in 1983, when they worked together on the film "Swing Shift."

While on the podcast, she also commented on her sexual chemistry with Kurt, highlighting its importance. She previously opened up about how physical intimacy is important in a relationship, telling E! News: "You have to have good sex."

"Because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging," she said. "People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer. But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."

After starting their relationship, the two blended their families, which included Hawn's two children from a previous relationship, actors Oliver and Kate Hudson, and Kurt's son Boston, who he shares with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.

The two recently celebrated Kate's Academy Award nomination for her leading role in "Song Sung Blue." She was previously nominated for her supporting role in the 2000 movie "Almost Famous."

"Oh, my baby, my baby, my baby girl! I love you as big as the universe," Hawn wrote on Instagram in celebration. "Congratulations, sweetheart. Once upon time, I had a little girl named Kate! And look at her now! Yay!