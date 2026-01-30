Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton proves she’s the ‘Sporty Spice Princess’ as her talents surprise even Prince William: experts

From athletic showdowns to hands-on moments in the kitchen, the Princess of Wales is proving her talents extend well beyond royal duties

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Kate Middletons dormmate recalls befriending the future Princess of Wales Video

Laura Warshauer, a singer/songwriter who attended the University of St. Andrews, is the author of "My Creativity is Killing Me: The Courage to Be Creative Workbook."

Kate Middleton is fully earning her "Sporty Spice Princess" nickname, bringing the same fire to the field as she does to the kitchen.

During a recent visit to the Wakefield Trinity Rugby Club, the Princess of Wales spoke about her own sporting history, noting she played "loads of netball" in school, but skipped rugby and football, People magazine reported.

The mother of three also revealed that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, isn’t officially involved in rugby but joins in when the family plays together at home. Her youngest son, Prince Louis, takes part in "Rugbytots" sessions, while her eldest, Prince George, is becoming a pro.

A close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a purple blazer.

Royal experts have dubbed Kate Middleton the "Sporty Spice Princess," citing her standout skills both on the field and in the kitchen. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"George, now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" the princess shared.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Kate’s passion for sports is well-known — and it’s no surprise she’s passing it on to her children.

Kate Middleton wearing a white suit smiling at Princess Charlotte as she looks stunned.

Princess Charlotte and her mother, the Princess of Wales, watch the swimming competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine has definitely earned her nickname ‘Sporty Spice Princess,’" British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"She has famously thrown herself into various athletic activities during engagements, showing her great skill and competitive spirit," Chard shared. "From rugby drills at Twickenham to tennis with champions, high-speed sailing, field hockey in heels and, more recently, she tried curling in Scotland."

Kate Middleton wearing a brown jacket with matching pants and her hair in a braid.

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences, for a supported wellbeing walk in the Peak District National Park on Jan. 27, 2026, near Curbar, England. (Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"We can’t forget Princess Kate goes deep-sea diving with her husband," Chard noted. "They are both accomplished divers with PADI Advanced qualifications. Now, Prince George joins them in shark spotting during private holidays in Mustique."

While Kate and her husband, Prince William, share a mutual love of sports, experts said they are fiercely competitive — but there's one activity Kate enjoys that William just can't get into.

Kate Middleton smiling at a group of young girls in sports uniform wearing a brown blazer and a dark brown sweater.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets players during a visit to Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club on Jan. 27, 2026, in Wakefield, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges.  (Ian Hodgson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"What’s unusual — and a surprise to many — is her penchant for wild, cold-water swimming and dipping in streams and pools, often at night," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"Prince William has referred to it as her ‘craziest’ hobby and called her ‘slightly bonkers,’" Fordwich said. "But it’s been said she finds it both invigorating and mood-boosting."

Kate Middleton competing in land yachting.

Kate Middleton takes part in a land yachting session on West Sands beach on May 26, 2021, in St. Andrews, Scotland. (Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

"The hobby surprised both William and me!" quipped royal expert Ian Pelham Turner. "At first, William thought it was rather mad, but after much encouragement, he’s now tried it too."

Kate Middleton shrugging on a boat.

As a young royal, Kate Middleton has always been known for her competitive spirit. She is seen here gesturing to Prince William as she helms an America's Cup yacht as she races her husband in Auckland Harbour on April 11, 2014, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams described the 44-year-old princess as "extremely sporty" and eager to take on new activities. He noted that the Princess of Wales has spoken about her love of nature and how embracing the outdoors helped her heal during her cancer diagnosis. She announced she was in remission in January 2025.

Since then, the family has moved to the outskirts of London.

Kate Middleton looking shocked as she competes in curling with Prince William looking on and smiling.

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts while curling during a visit to meet with the Team GB and Paralympics GB Curling teams, ahead of the Winter Olympic Games, at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, in Scotland on Jan. 20, 2026.  (Russell Cheyne/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Her keenness for tennis — as she’s the patron of Wimbledon — is well known," Fitzwilliams said. "She reportedly took private lessons at the Hurlingham Club and has an ‘incredible forehand.’" 

Kate Middleton playing tennis.

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays tennis at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, on June 8, 2023, in London, England. (Handout/Thomas Lovelock - AELTC via Getty Images)

"She loves skiing, a favorite sport among the royals. It’s been such fun to see how she and William incorporate sports such as archery and dragon boat racing into foreign tours. It gives these trips a special cachet — and she always looks so graceful while playing."

Although her connection to nature isn’t new, royal commentator Amanda Matta previously told Fox News Digital that it has become "more central" to the princess’s public image over the past year.

Kate Middleton reacts while playing traditional Irish sports on a field while Prince William cheers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here participating in some hurling and Gaelic football on the third day of their first official visit to Ireland on March 5, 2020, in Galway, Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"Framing time outdoors as her ‘hobby’ works because it’s so accessible. Who can’t manage a walk in the woods?" Matta said.

Kate Middleton wearing all cameo outdoors in England.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she drives a Jackal 2 high mobility weapons platform during a visit to 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards (QDG), near Norwich, eastern England on Nov. 8, 2023. (Chris Radburn/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It reinforces the idea of Kate as grounded and relatable, someone who genuinely enjoys the same simple pleasures as the rest of us," Matta added.

Turner revealed the princess has earned the nickname "Sporty Spice Princess" for more than one reason. And after breaking a sweat, this other hobby comes in handy.

Kate Middleton speaking with two older men while they drink a pint of beer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks to people as she visits The Gothenburg, known locally as "The Goth," a community-run pub in the former mining village of Fallin, on Jan. 20, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland. (Russell Cheyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The princess has many unusual — some may say hidden — talents," Turner explained. "She’s a very proficient scuba diver, but perhaps her most unexpected talent is being a great sausage maker. It’s been said she makes delicious delicacies with meats and chutneys, which the late queen especially enjoyed."

Kate Middleton wearing a mask and a blue blazer with a white shirt plating baked goods.

Kate Middleton helps prepare cakes for a cream tea in the Wingfield kitchen during her visit on the fifth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2021.  (AELTC/THOMAS LOVELOCK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chard agreed.

"She’s been described as an avid cook and a real foodie," Chard said. "Princess Catherine loves preparing hearty comfort meals for her family. Roast chicken remains a firm favorite, but she’s also known for making delicious sausages with her trusty sausage maker." 

Kate Middleton laughing in a kitchen with other women as they cook.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (center) helps in the kitchens during a visit to The Indian Streatery in Birmingham on April 20, 2023, to celebrate Birmingham's rich Asian culture. (Arthur Edwards/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s been said her children love toad in the hole — a traditional dish — as well as sausage and mash. They’re also learning cooking techniques as they regularly lend a hand. Reportedly, Prince George is quite the dab hand at the ‘Sausage Catherine Wheel.’"

Kate Middleton and Prince William laughing and rolling dough in matching brown and green attire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales make a potato and apple cake during a visit to Long Meadow Cider on Oct. 14, 2025, in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Even a spicy curry makes the menu — although not too spicy for Prince William," Chard added.

Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl previously revealed to the outlet that in the evenings, Kate can be spotted cooking William’s favorite meal, roast chicken, while also making use of her sausage-maker.

A close-up of Kate Middleton waving.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Radical Weavers, a working hand-weaving studio and independent charity that aims to help tackle social isolation and support people affected by trauma by offering the opportunity to learn traditional Scottish tartan-weaving skills, on Jan. 20, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"She has started making homemade pots of fruit jam," wrote Nicholl, adding that Kate once gifted friends strawberry jam and plum preserves.

Kate Middleton and Mary Berry laughing at the stands in bright floral spring dresses.

Kate Middleton and Mary Berry attend the "Back to Nature" festival at RHS Garden Wisley on Sept. 10, 2019, in Woking, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Kate later told Mary Berry that William tried to pull out all the stops in the kitchen to impress her early on in their relationship.

"He’s very good at breakfast," said Kate. "In our university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that."

Kate Middleton looking to the side

Kate Middleton, future queen consort, is said to be a savvy beekeeper and sausage maker. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Turner also told Fox News Digital that beekeeping is one of the princess’s hobbies — and it helped her bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton smell produce at a beekeeper's stall outdoors.

The Prince and Princess of Wales react as they smell products at a beekeeper's stall as they tour an artisan market in Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull, western Scotland on April 29, 2025. (Oli Scarff/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Queen Elizabeth II reportedly loved receiving honey as a small gift," Turner said. "Prince Philip was also known as the family’s barbecue master at Balmoral Castle, so the princess’s sausages would have been a treat."

Fordwich said the princess’s beloved activities have made her appear more relatable as a royal — something the British public appreciates about their future queen consort.

Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate on Dec. 5 at the "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminister Abbey

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children (from left): Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"All of her talents and hobbies are endearing," Fordwich said. "She also remains dignified and authentic. I believe her many talents come from her middle-class upbringing, where she learned — like so many of us — from parents who had to be self-reliant and resilient."

Kate Middleton wearing a dark blue coat dress smiling at Queen Elizabeth wearing a teal coatdress.

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II attend Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit on June 13, 2012, in Nottingham, England. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

In September, the couple visited the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in London. William, who quickly noticed the baked goods at the royal engagement, said, "I know my brownies," People magazine reported.

"William is very fussy about it," the Princess of Wales remarked — and he agreed.

"Never put nuts in a brownie," William said.

"I had to learn the hard way!" Kate quipped.

Prince William smiling and hearing Kate Middleton speak in Sunningdale, England.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2025, in Sunningdale, England. (Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chard previously told Fox News Digital that Kate’s "down-to-earth personality," along with her friendly and caring approach to life, has earned her a strong rapport with the public.

"Catherine’s positive attitude as she carries out royal duties — her early-years work with passion, duty, commitment and hard work, all with a bright smile — is commendable," Chard said.

Princess Kate Middleton camping

Kate Middleton is seen here taking part in the preparation of campfire food at Great Tower Scout camp at Newby Bridge in Cumbria. (Andy Stenning/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"The future of the monarchy is bright with Princess Catherine and her husband at the helm, and this is the news we should be shouting from the rooftops."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

