Kate Middleton proves she’s the ‘Sporty Spice Princess’ as her talents surprise even Prince William: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton is fully earning her "Sporty Spice Princess" nickname, bringing the same fire to the field as she does to the kitchen.

During a recent visit to the Wakefield Trinity Rugby Club, the Princess of Wales spoke about her own sporting history, noting she played "loads of netball" in school, but skipped rugby and football, People magazine reported.

The mother of three also revealed that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, isn’t officially involved in rugby but joins in when the family plays together at home. Her youngest son, Prince Louis, takes part in "Rugbytots" sessions, while her eldest, Prince George, is becoming a pro.

PRINCE PHILIP GAVE KATE MIDDLETON BLUNT WARNING ABOUT SURVIVING ROYAL LIFE

"George, now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" the princess shared.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Kate’s passion for sports is well-known — and it’s no surprise she’s passing it on to her children.

"Princess Catherine has definitely earned her nickname ‘Sporty Spice Princess,’" British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETONS DORMMATE RECALLS BEFRIENDING THE FUTURE PRINCESS OF WALES

"She has famously thrown herself into various athletic activities during engagements, showing her great skill and competitive spirit," Chard shared. "From rugby drills at Twickenham to tennis with champions, high-speed sailing, field hockey in heels and, more recently, she tried curling in Scotland."

"We can’t forget Princess Kate goes deep-sea diving with her husband," Chard noted. "They are both accomplished divers with PADI Advanced qualifications. Now, Prince George joins them in shark spotting during private holidays in Mustique."

While Kate and her husband, Prince William, share a mutual love of sports, experts said they are fiercely competitive — but there's one activity Kate enjoys that William just can't get into.

"What’s unusual — and a surprise to many — is her penchant for wild, cold-water swimming and dipping in streams and pools, often at night," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"Prince William has referred to it as her ‘craziest’ hobby and called her ‘slightly bonkers,’" Fordwich said. "But it’s been said she finds it both invigorating and mood-boosting."

"The hobby surprised both William and me!" quipped royal expert Ian Pelham Turner. "At first, William thought it was rather mad, but after much encouragement, he’s now tried it too."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams described the 44-year-old princess as "extremely sporty" and eager to take on new activities. He noted that the Princess of Wales has spoken about her love of nature and how embracing the outdoors helped her heal during her cancer diagnosis. She announced she was in remission in January 2025.

Since then, the family has moved to the outskirts of London.

"Her keenness for tennis — as she’s the patron of Wimbledon — is well known," Fitzwilliams said. "She reportedly took private lessons at the Hurlingham Club and has an ‘incredible forehand.’"

"She loves skiing, a favorite sport among the royals. It’s been such fun to see how she and William incorporate sports such as archery and dragon boat racing into foreign tours. It gives these trips a special cachet — and she always looks so graceful while playing."

Although her connection to nature isn’t new, royal commentator Amanda Matta previously told Fox News Digital that it has become "more central" to the princess’s public image over the past year.

"Framing time outdoors as her ‘hobby’ works because it’s so accessible. Who can’t manage a walk in the woods?" Matta said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It reinforces the idea of Kate as grounded and relatable, someone who genuinely enjoys the same simple pleasures as the rest of us," Matta added.

Turner revealed the princess has earned the nickname "Sporty Spice Princess" for more than one reason. And after breaking a sweat, this other hobby comes in handy.

"The princess has many unusual — some may say hidden — talents," Turner explained. "She’s a very proficient scuba diver, but perhaps her most unexpected talent is being a great sausage maker. It’s been said she makes delicious delicacies with meats and chutneys, which the late queen especially enjoyed."

Chard agreed.

"She’s been described as an avid cook and a real foodie," Chard said. "Princess Catherine loves preparing hearty comfort meals for her family. Roast chicken remains a firm favorite, but she’s also known for making delicious sausages with her trusty sausage maker."

"It’s been said her children love toad in the hole — a traditional dish — as well as sausage and mash. They’re also learning cooking techniques as they regularly lend a hand. Reportedly, Prince George is quite the dab hand at the ‘Sausage Catherine Wheel.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even a spicy curry makes the menu — although not too spicy for Prince William," Chard added.

Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl previously revealed to the outlet that in the evenings, Kate can be spotted cooking William’s favorite meal, roast chicken, while also making use of her sausage-maker.

"She has started making homemade pots of fruit jam," wrote Nicholl, adding that Kate once gifted friends strawberry jam and plum preserves.

Kate later told Mary Berry that William tried to pull out all the stops in the kitchen to impress her early on in their relationship.

"He’s very good at breakfast," said Kate. "In our university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that."

Turner also told Fox News Digital that beekeeping is one of the princess’s hobbies — and it helped her bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

PRINCE WILLIAM SHIELDED PRINCE GEORGE FROM ROYAL 'DESTINY' FOR YEARS TO PROTECT CHILDHOOD: EXPERTS

"Queen Elizabeth II reportedly loved receiving honey as a small gift," Turner said. "Prince Philip was also known as the family’s barbecue master at Balmoral Castle, so the princess’s sausages would have been a treat."

Fordwich said the princess’s beloved activities have made her appear more relatable as a royal — something the British public appreciates about their future queen consort.

"All of her talents and hobbies are endearing," Fordwich said. "She also remains dignified and authentic. I believe her many talents come from her middle-class upbringing, where she learned — like so many of us — from parents who had to be self-reliant and resilient."

In September, the couple visited the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in London. William, who quickly noticed the baked goods at the royal engagement, said, "I know my brownies," People magazine reported.

"William is very fussy about it," the Princess of Wales remarked — and he agreed.

"Never put nuts in a brownie," William said.

"I had to learn the hard way!" Kate quipped.

KATE MIDDLETON HAILED AS AN 'ETERNAL INFLUENCER,' ECHOING QUEEN ELIZABETH’S MYSTIQUE: EXPERTS

Chard previously told Fox News Digital that Kate’s "down-to-earth personality," along with her friendly and caring approach to life, has earned her a strong rapport with the public.

"Catherine’s positive attitude as she carries out royal duties — her early-years work with passion, duty, commitment and hard work, all with a bright smile — is commendable," Chard said.

"The future of the monarchy is bright with Princess Catherine and her husband at the helm, and this is the news we should be shouting from the rooftops."