Was Gal Gadot in the military? How the Israeli star went from serving in the IDF to playing 'Wonder Woman'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gal Gadot was born in Israel where she had a career as an actress and model. In 2004, the future "Wonder Woman" star was crowned Miss Israel.

Before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, Gadot served in the Israel Defense Forces as is mandatory for Israeli citizens.

In February 2022, Deadline confirmed that Gadot's 2022 movie "Death on the Nile" wouldn't be shown in Lebanon and Kuwait due to her connection with the Israeli military. Lebanon also banned Gadot's movies "Wonder Woman" and "Wonder Woman 1984."

Is Gal Gadot married?

GAL GADOT SLAMMED AFTER CALLING FOR UNITY FOR ISREAL AND ‘NEIGHBORS’ IN GAZA AMID ONGOING CONFLICTS

Gadot is married to Yaron Varsano who works in real estate back. The couple got married in 2008 and the actress spoke to Glamour in 2016 about how she met her husband.

"Oh, he's the best man," she said. "We met nearly 10 years ago through mutual friends at this very strange party in the Israeli desert. It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy-we didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other."

The two share three daughters: Alma, Maya and Daniella. Alma, their oldest was born in November 2021. Maya was born in March 2017 and the newest addition to their family, Daniella was born in June 2021.

What made Gal Gadot famous?

Gadot's breakout role came in 2009 when she played Gisele in the "Fast & Furious" franchise with Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker. She also played the role in "Fast Five" and "Furious 6."

‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ STAR GAL GADOT SAYS SHE WAS ‘SHOCKED’ BY THE WAY JOSS WHEDON SPOKE TO HER ON SET

In 2016, she first appeared in the role that she would be widely known for today, Wonder Woman. Gadot first played Wonder Woman in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." In 2017, she reprised the role in a feature film "Wonder Woman" which grossed more than $820 million at the worldwide box office.

Gadot played the role in "Justice League" alongside Ben Affleck who played Batman, Jason Momoa who played Aquaman and Henry Cavill who played Superman in the movie. The newest "Wonder Woman" movie starring Gadot was "Wonder Woman 1984" which came out in 2020.

In 2021, Gadot starred in the Netflix movie, "Red Notice" with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The movie still stands as the platforms most watched movie with over 364 million hours watched in its first month. Reports have come out saying that there are additional "Red Notice" movies to come.

In 2022, Gadot played Linnet Doyle in the mystery movie "Death of the Nile." Gadot also has many upcoming movies that have been announced. She will be playing the Evil Queen in the live action "Snow White" movie with a 2023 and is set to play Cleopatra in a movie based off the Egyptian leader's life.

Will there be a "Wonder Woman 3" with Gal Gadot?

There has been a third "Wonder Woman" movie announced with Gadot reprising the leading role, but it looks like it won't hit theaters for quite a while.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The first "Wonder Woman" movie came out in 2017 and the second, "Wonder Woman 1984" came out a few years later in 2020. Both movies starred Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.

Right after "Wonder Woman 1984" released, a third movie was announced.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,' we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said at the time.

Even though movie number three was announced very quickly after the release of the second, not much has been released since then. The plot, release date and full cast for the movie still hasn't been announced.