Gal Gadot welcomes third child with husband Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot is a mom of three.

The "Wonder Woman" star, 36, has given birth to her third child — a baby girl named Daniella — with husband Yaron Varsano.

"My sweet family," she captioned a photo of everyone in bed together. "I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️"

Gadot and Varsano, 46, wed in 2008 and are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Alma and 4-year-old daughter Maya.

In the photo posted online, Alma is seen holding her new baby sister while flashing a big smile.

Celebrity well wishers included Priyanka Chopra, who wrote "Congratulations!!" on Gadot’s post, and Kate Hudson, who added three red heart emojis.

Several fans also sent messages of mazel tov to the Israeli star.

In April, Gadot revealed that she was expecting a third girl, joking to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "Yes, we’re sticking to what we know."

She said at the time that she’d been feeling very emotional during her pregnancy — which came as a surprise.

"I can cry from just a thought that crosses my mind," she said. "I can cry from a good song. I’m a crier right now. And usually, I’m so not like that! That’s why it’s so shocking."

Gadot sparked pregnancy speculation at March’s Golden Globes when she wore a loose-fitting white gown.

The actress confirmed the news on Twitter later that week with a selfie from bed and the caption, "Here we go again."