Gal Gadot to play Cleopatra in Patty Jenkins-directed biopic

Gal Gadot has a new project in the works.

The DC Comics star is reteaming with "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins for a Cleopatra biopic. The 35-year-old Israeli actress will play the iconic Egyptian ruler.

Laeta Kalogridis will pen the script with Paramount Pictures as the studio after making the winning bid in a fight with Warner Bros., Apple and Netflix, according to Deadline.

Cleopatra was famously played by the late Elizabeth Taylor in the 1963 Joseph Mankiewicz-directed film, which went on to win four Oscars.

GAL GADOT RETURNS IN FIRST 'WONDER WOMAN 1984' TRAILER

"As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera," Gadot wrote on Twitter.

"And we are especially thrilled to be announcing this on #InternationalDayoftheGirl We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women," she added.

Gadot and Jenkins are currently waiting for their Wonder Woman sequel, "Wonder Woman 1984," to be released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The superhero movie was pushed back to Christmas.

“We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement.

'WONDER WOMAN' STAR GAL GADOT HOSTS VIDEO PARTY WITH CO-STARS AMID PANDEMIC

Jenkins added, “First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

The postponement suggests that the studio doesn't believe current box office returns can sustain its big-budget releases. "WW84" cost around $180 million to make.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Universal Studios also pushed the Jordan Peele-produced thriller “Candyman” from Oct. 16 to sometime next year; the next 007 film "No Time to Die" was pushed to April 2021; Marvel's "Black Widow" won't hit screens until May 2021; and "The Batman" should hopefully premiere in June 2021.