‘Justice League’ star Gal Gadot says she was 'shocked' by the way Joss Whedon spoke to her on set

Gal Gadot has broken her silence about controversial director Joss Whedon, alleging the "Justice League" set was anything but wonderful.

In an interview with Israeli outlet N12, the actress claimed that Whedon "kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable."

The "Wonder Woman" star, 36, went on to address the alleged incident again in a Monday interview with Elle magazine, saying she started "shaking trees as soon as it happened." When she complained, Warner Bros. executives took care of the situation, she said.

"I was shocked by the way that he spoke with me," Gadot told Elle. "You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people."

The Post has reached out to Whedon’s reps for comment.

The actress said she did what she felt she had to do, which was to sound an alarm about Whedon on set. But just like Gadot claimed, this isn’t the first time the director’s been accused of inappropriate behavior.

Ray Fisher, a "Justice League" co-star who plays Cyborg, also accused Whedon of unprofessional behavior on multiple occasions.

WarnerMedia told the actor "remedial action" was taken, according to a tweet posted by Fisher in December, and gave him a statement: "WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners."

A "Justice League" insider had also claimed that Whedon was verbally abusive toward Gadot in a bombshell story from the Hollywood Reporter in April about Fisher’s allegations.

"Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal," an on-set witness claimed to THR, describing the director’s behavior after one particularly vicious dispute.

"He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie," they alleged.

At the time, Gadot shared similar sentiments about WarnerMedia’s handling. "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner," Gadot told THR.

Several other stars have come forth with allegations about Whedon, including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stars Eliza Dushku, Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg.

Whedon has never formally issued a statement regarding any of the allegations and has not responded to The Post’s previous requests for comment.

Reflecting back on that time, Gadot wondered if Whedon would have said those comments had she been a man.

"I don’t know. We’ll never know," she told Elle. "But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge."