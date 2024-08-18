'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White launch 'new era' of game show

Ryan Seacrest bought a few consonants and one vowel to send a message to "Wheel of Fortune" fans.

With help from letter-flipping queen Vanna White, Seacrest showed off a small black box featuring the famed "RSTLNE" letters given to contestants during the prize puzzle.

"We're so excited for this "New Era of Wheel," Seacrest captioned a series of the pair sitting side-by-side on a couch in a green room.

The new co-hosts of "Wheel of Fortune" opened the box to reveal a miniature "Wheel" game board with "Ryan Seacrest to Launch New Era" underneath the lid.

White and Seacrest have been getting comfortable working together ahead of the 42nd premiere of the coveted game show. Last month, White shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Seacrest attempting to do push-ups by the board, only for him to fall flat on the stage.

She took the "American Idol" host outside to run laps while she followed behind in a golf cart while screaming out vowels from a megaphone, only for the pair to return to the studio for a quick costume change to rehearse in black-tie ensembles.

"Getting in shape for the new season," White wrote on Instagram. "Hosting is hard work, but we've got this!!"

Seacrest has big shoes to fill as the new host of "Wheel" following Pat Sajak's retirement last year.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

In his statement, Seacrest noted the new hosting gig came as a "full circle moment" and revealed White would continue on the show.

"Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he explained. "I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Sajak's final episode aired June 7, almost a year after he announced on June 12, 2023, that he was leaving the game show. The legendary host will return to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on Oct. 7 in his final farewell.

Sajak's next career endeavor will be a role in the play "Prescription: Murder," which will run from July 31, 2025, to Aug. 10, 2025.

Sajak will play a psychiatrist who plots with his mistress to murder his wife and then is pursued relentlessly by an unassuming LAPD lieutenant, who will be played by Hawaii news anchor Joe Moore at Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu.

Seacrest will take over the "Wheel" to usher in season 42 beginning Sept. 9.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.