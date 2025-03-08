'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White only works 34 days a year

"Wheel of Fortune's" Vanna White made a surprising revelation about what her work schedule is like at the long-running game show.

During an appearance Wednesday on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," White, 68, who has co-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" 42 years, set the record straight after the radio broadcast's co-host, Nate Marino, told her he had only recently learned the hit series didn't air live every night.

"We film about 34 days a year," White said. "That's it."

"But [we film] six shows a day. Come on. You could feel bad for me," she added as the hosts expressed their amazement.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE'S' VANNA WHITE ADMITS SHE WAS ‘SCARED’ ABOUT CHEMISTRY WITH RYAN SEACREST

"I do not feel sorry for you one bit," Duran quipped. "That sounds like a great job."

"That's six different dresses a day," exclaimed co-host Danielle Monaro.

"It is," White said with a smile.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Earlier in the show, White noted she had worn over 8,000 dresses during her time on "Wheel of Fortune," donning a different gown for each episode. For decades, the TV personality had never repeated a dress until one instance in 2020, due to a production mistake.

After that, White and the production crew reportedly established extra precautions to ensure that would not happen again.

Meanwhile, Marino continued to grapple with his astonishment over White's filming schedule.

"So weird. You have 331 days off a year?" he asked her.

"He's doing the math," Duran noted.

"Yes, I guess so," White said as the hosts laughed.

"And no one deserves it more than you," Duran said. "You're just the best."

The "Vanna Speaks" author made her debut on "Wheel of Fortune" in 1982. White co-hosted the game show alongside Pat Sajak until his retirement last year.

Sajak's final episode aired June 7, almost a year after he announced June 12, 2023, he was leaving "Wheel of Fortune." The legendary host returned to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Oct. 7 for his final farewell.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In June 2023, "Wheel of Fortune" announced longtime "American Idol" host Ryan Seacreast would replace Sajak after his retirement.

After a clip from White's appearance was posted on the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" Instagram account, fans shared their reactions to her revelation in the comments.

"34 days of work in a year and your net worth is over 80 million!!! Youuuu WIN!!," one social media user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"An American icon if ever there was one!" another added.

"This is why she looks 40.. She’s barely worked a day in her life, she’s cracked the code… the fountain of youth," one fan wrote.

During White's appearance on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," Duran noted there must have been "a little bit of an adjustment" after Sajak's departure.

"And not just for me," White agreed. "For everybody who watched for 41 years [that] Pat and I have been doing the show. And then Pat decided to retire, and he's very happy. I saw him a couple of weeks ago. He looks great.

"And Ryan took over, and he's doing a great job. And he said, 'Look, no one can ever replace Pat Sajak. I'm just here to fill in.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like you should be in charge now because, like, you're Vanna White," Monaro told White. "Like, ‘You listen to me, Ryan Seacrest.’"

"I think maybe he would listen to me, but I don't have anything to say," White said with a smile. "He's doing a fine job."