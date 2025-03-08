Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White only works 34 days a year

White, who has hosted the game show for 42 years, shared that 6 episodes are filmed per day

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, takes over for Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Video

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, takes over for Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, filled in for Vanna White on an episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ because White was one of the contestants playing for charity.

"Wheel of Fortune's" Vanna White made a surprising revelation about what her work schedule is like at the long-running game show. 

During an appearance Wednesday on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," White, 68, who has co-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" 42 years, set the record straight after the radio broadcast's co-host, Nate Marino, told her he had only recently learned the hit series didn't air live every night.

"We film about 34 days a year," White said. "That's it."

Vanna White on "Wheel of Fortune"

Vanna White revealed she only works 34 days on "Wheel of Fortune." (Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images)

"But [we film] six shows a day. Come on. You could feel bad for me," she added as the hosts expressed their amazement.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE'S' VANNA WHITE ADMITS SHE WAS ‘SCARED’ ABOUT CHEMISTRY WITH RYAN SEACREST

"I do not feel sorry for you one bit," Duran quipped. "That sounds like a great job."

"That's six different dresses a day," exclaimed co-host Danielle Monaro.

"It is," White said with a smile. 

Earlier in the show, White noted she had worn over 8,000 dresses during her time on "Wheel of Fortune," donning a different gown for each episode. For decades, the TV personality had never repeated a dress until one instance in 2020, due to a production mistake.

After that, White and the production crew reportedly established extra precautions to ensure that would not happen again.

Meanwhile, Marino continued to grapple with his astonishment over White's filming schedule.

"So weird. You have 331 days off a year?" he asked her.

"He's doing the math," Duran noted. 

"Yes, I guess so," White said as the hosts laughed.

"And no one deserves it more than you," Duran said. "You're just the best."

Vanna White in a blue dress stands in front of the puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune' with her hands on her hips

White has worn over 8,000 dresses during her time on the show. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

The "Vanna Speaks" author made her debut on "Wheel of Fortune" in 1982. White co-hosted the game show alongside Pat Sajak until his retirement last year. 

Sajak's final episode aired June 7, almost a year after he announced June 12, 2023, he was leaving "Wheel of Fortune." The legendary host returned to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Oct. 7 for his final farewell. 

In June 2023, "Wheel of Fortune" announced longtime "American Idol" host Ryan Seacreast would replace Sajak after his retirement. 

Vanna White in a high-low silver/gold dress with her hands clasped together stands on the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Set" with Pat Sajak in a black suit and striped tie

Pat Sajak and Vanna White were the hosts on "Wheel of Fortune" for over 40 years until his retirement. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

After a clip from White's appearance was posted on the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" Instagram account, fans shared their reactions to her revelation in the comments.

"34 days of work in a year and your net worth is over 80 million!!! Youuuu WIN!!," one social media user wrote.

"An American icon if ever there was one!" another added.

"This is why she looks 40.. She’s barely worked a day in her life, she’s cracked the code… the fountain of youth," one fan wrote.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest point at the Santa Monica ferris wheel lit up like "Wheel of Fortune" wheel

Ryan Seacrest replaced Sajak after the legendary host's departure. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures/Sony Pictures Television)

During White's appearance on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," Duran noted there must have been "a little bit of an adjustment" after Sajak's departure.

"And not just for me," White agreed. "For everybody who watched for 41 years [that] Pat and I have been doing the show. And then Pat decided to retire, and he's very happy. I saw him a couple of weeks ago. He looks great.

"And Ryan took over, and he's doing a great job. And he said, 'Look, no one can ever replace Pat Sajak. I'm just here to fill in.'"

"I feel like you should be in charge now because, like, you're Vanna White," Monaro told White. "Like, ‘You listen to me, Ryan Seacrest.’"

"I think maybe he would listen to me, but I don't have anything to say," White said with a smile. "He's doing a fine job."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

