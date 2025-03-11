'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 1st tattoo done by daughter Gigi

Vanna White can cross getting a tattoo off her bucket list.

The 68-year-old "Wheel of Fortune" co-host posted an Instagram video on Monday, in which she can be seen visiting her daughter, tattoo artist Giovanna "Gigi" Santo Pietro, 28, to get her very first tattoo.

"She's not making me do this. It's my choice," White can be heard saying in the video before heading into Lincoln Tattoo Company in Venice, California, with her daughter.

In the behind-the-scenes video, White told Gigi, who she shares with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro, that she decided to get a tattoo of a heart on her wrist so that she "can look at it every day" and remember her daughter, since she would have been the one to do the tattoo.

While picking the shape and color of the heart, White appeared nervous, telling her daughter, "I'm shaking," before ultimately deciding on a shade of pink for the outline, which she described as having "a little salmon in it too."

Although White initially said, "I don't if I can watch. I might pass out," when her daughter got started on the tattoo, she mouthed "I don't feel anything" to the camera, and told her daughter she felt "nothing" when asked what she would compare the pain to. "I've been wanting to do this for a really long time. I really have. I'm so happy," she added.

"It looks perfect. It's just what I wanted," she told Gigi when the whole process was complete, adding in the caption, "I will think of her every time I look at it."

Her "Wheel of Fortune" co-host, Ryan Seacrest, took to the comments section to show his support, writing "Love it. Now this is making me want one…"

Along with Gigi, White shares her son, Nikko, 30, with her ex-husband. Her son recently got a lot of attention after White posted a video of the two of them cooking dinner together on her Instagram in late 2024.

"I recently posted a video of me and my son, Nikko, cooking, and it got a lot of response," she said on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" in January. "I don’t get it."

Seacrest then had to step in and explain "the kids are calling Nikko a thirst trap," adding the white shirt he was wearing in the video was a little snug, joking "he went to the Baby Gap to buy that shirt." He assured White that this was a good thing, telling her people "found him strikingly good-looking."

Some of the comments under White's post included "Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko ? He’s GORGEOUS," and "Your son is hot!!!"

Nikko addressed the attention himself in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet the attention he received was "flattering."

"People see me as this heartthrob, and they’re thirsty for me and all this stuff," he explained. "I love it all, but at the same time, it’s really good to remember the meaningful things in life and just kind of dial it back, doing a lot of charity work, working hard every day."