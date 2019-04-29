Blake Shelton gets 'cool points' with Gwen Stefani's sons at 'UglyDolls' premiere

Blake Shelton went from the (hotly-debated) Sexiest Man Alive to the Unofficial Mayor of Uglyville, but it's worth it.

"It's a long fall," Shelton, 42, cracked to Entertainment Tonight. "I think this [title] is probably more appropriate than the other one was to begin with, but I got to say, I don't know who all is involved in the movie. I've only worked with the directors and a couple of the producers, but whoever wrote this script, it's such a great message."

"The Voice" coach voices Ox in the upcoming "UglyDolls" movie alongside fellow judge and close pal Kelly Clarkson. Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, brought sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, 5, to the premiere with her beau.

"My cool points are going up a little bit with the kids, which I need all the help I can get," Shelton quipped, adding that the boys knew more about the film than he did.

"They're like, talking to me about scenes that I haven't seen. I was like, 'Where'd you see that?' 'Oh, it's on the internet, you tweeted it,'" he said. "It's like, 'I did? What are you talking about?' So, they've been looking forward to it for a long time."

"There's one scene that Apollo, the youngest, has watched already about 30 times. It's on the trailer," Shelton added. "It's already fascinating to him."

The "She's Got a Way with Words" singer previously admitted he's a human "jungle gym" for the kids on the set of "The Voice."

“If I’m in the room, [kids] are on my arms. They’re hanging off my legs and punching my stomach because it jiggles,” he said. “It’s entertaining to them. You can always find the kids in the room if I’m there.”