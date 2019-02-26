Blake Shelton reveals he's 'like a jungle gym' to 'The Voice' co-stars' kids

Blake Shelton may have a playful rivalry with his “The Voice” coaches, specifically Adam Levine. However, the cast all agrees that when it comes to babysitting, the country singer is unparalleled.

The coaches, Shelton, Levine, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer John Legend returned ahead of the show’s return for Season 16. While they’ll be competing with one another for the coveted title of winner, the reality is that they’re a big family behind-the-scenes. This is especially true when it comes to being a kid-friendly place for the coaches/parents.

“I don’t trust him really in any way except with that kinda stuff. He’s good with kids,” Levine told People in an interview.

“I am. I’m like a big jungle gym to kids,” Shelton added.

The outlet notes that Levine’s kids with wife Behati Prinsloo, Gio Grace, Dusty Rose, gravitate right to Shelton for some physical play as soon as they see him.

“If I’m in the room, [kids] are on my arms. They’re hanging off my legs and punching my stomach because it jiggles,” he confessed. “It’s entertaining to them. You can always find the kids in the room if I’m there.”

Shelton can thank “The Voice” for more than just becoming a playscape for Levine’s children. He started dating former coach Gwen Stefani after they judged a few seasons of the show together.

The couple has previously said that they’re exclusive and doing more than just dating. However, Stefani has mentioned that there’s “zero pressure” on him to propose as they both started their relationship after getting out of past marriages.