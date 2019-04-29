Kelly Clarkson reveals daughter River Rose wants to be a star on 'UglyDolls' red carpet

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, a voiceover actress in "UglyDolls," a coach on "The Voice" and a soon-to-be talk show host. She can do it all, but there is one thing she admitted this weekend that she has trouble with.

"Man, that was hard to navigate a red carpet with two toddlers," the Grammy winner told Entertainment Tonight. "That's not for the faint [of heart]."

Clarkson, 37, and husband Brandon Blackstock, 42, brought daughter River Rose, 4, and son Remington "Remy," 3, on the red carpet with Blackstock's daughter, 16-year-old Savannah, and his 12-year-old son Seth.

The "Broken and Beautiful" singer revealed that daughter River was more than ready for her closeup.

"This was the greatest thing," she said. "[When we got here] we said to [River], 'Now don't be freaked out. When we get on the red carpet, they're gonna be yelling mommy's name. Don't get freaked out. Just keep smiling.' And what she got from that was, 'Why are they only screaming your name?'... she was like, 'Why aren't they screaming my name?'"

Clarkson added, "I thought, 'Oh my God, the foreshadowing is scary!'"

She explained, "[River] and our 12-year-old boy just love doing stuff like this. Our oldest and youngest are kinda like, 'We're good,' but our middle two, they love it."