'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Charisma Carpenter flashes her toned figure in low-cut red bikini

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Charisma Carpenter is bringing the heat in anticipation of summer.

In a recent Instagram dump, the 55-year-old actress posted a series of photos from her serene weekend, including some of her reading, lounging on the beach and walking around her neighborhood.

"Could get used to this. 🪴 🪏 🌳 🌊 🏖️ ☀️🚲 📚," she captioned the post.

One of the photos showed the actress smiling for the camera as she posed for a selfie at the beach in a red bikini, which she paired with a large straw sunhat and a pair of sunglasses.

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She later shared another photo of her day spent tanning at the beach, which featured a peek at her red bikini bottoms and her toned legs, with the ocean on her left and the sky above.

"What a beautiful lady wow ❤️🔥😍," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "You have super cute smile sweet Charisma."

"Awwww that smile always brightens the darkest days ❤️❤️❤️," a third fan wrote.

Carpenter rose to fame playing Cordelia Chase, an original member of the Scooby Gang, on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which she starred in for the show's first three seasons, alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan and Nicholas Brendon.

She left "Buffy" to join the cast of its spin-off show, "Angel," which starred another "Buffy" alum, David Boreanez, who played the new show's titular character.

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When news broke out that a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot was in the works at Hulu, Carpenter told IGN in July 2025 that "it would be a dream to be included," but was unsure how it would work considering her character died in season five of "Angel."

"These writers are wildly creative, I'm sure they could figure it out if they wanted to. If it was a fan thing, where if there was a thirst or craving or need for Cordelia to be there, I'm sure with one hell of a creative team they have leading the writers room, it would be possible," she said.

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"[Cordelia] was built up so big, she'd grown so much, she'd had this remarkable journey, and for her to go out the way that she did just felt so unjust," she added.

Ultimately, the reboot, titled "Buffy: New Sunnydale," which Gellar was working on with Academy Award-winning director, Chloé Zhao, was scrapped by Hulu.

"We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him," Gellar told People in March.

"That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as 'Buffy,' not just to the world, but to me and Chloé. So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it."

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