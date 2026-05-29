Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. list their Brentwood home on the market for $10.5M

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Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are officially parting ways with their Los Angeles home.

The longtime celebrity couple has placed their family home in Brentwood on the market for $10.5 million, in partnership with listing agent, Cindy Ambuehl of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

Originally built in 2006, the home features 7,318-square-feet of living space, including five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as common areas including a chef's kitchen with a breakfast nook, dining room and living room with seamless indoor/outdoor living.

In addition, the home features a dedicated office space, as well as a bonus room which the famous couple utilizes as a playroom for their two children.

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Outside, guests will find picturesque landscaping, a resort-style swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen and multiple lounge areas.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. first met on set while filming the 1997 movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" but didn't start dating until 2000. After one year of dating, the couple announced their engagement in April 2001.

The couple tied the knot in 2002 and celebrated 23 years of marriage in September 2025. She recently spilled her secret to a successful marriage.

"One bedroom, two bathrooms," Gellar told People magazine in March 2026. "You don’t have to be so fancy that there’s two bathrooms in your bedroom! There just has to be another bathroom available.

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During a recent interview with People in March, Gellar discussed her decision to step away from acting for almost 10 years, noting she felt she was "so defined by my work and my career" that she needed to step back.

"I had my second child. I was on ‘The Crazy Ones.’ Robin [Williams] passed away," she told People in an interview cover story. "And then I just ... I think my world shifted. It was this moment of, 'Holy s---, things change in a moment.' For the first time I wanted a break, and I had never wanted a break before."

Gellar got her big break in acting at 16 years old on "All My Children" and later became a household name starring in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Cruel Intentions," "Scooby-Doo" and its sequel.

After starring in "The Crazy Ones" with Williams in 2014, she largely stepped away from major TV and film projects, noting, "I’m so glad that I did, because it’s time I can never get back with my kids."

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Her big return to the acting world was in the 2022 Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." She followed that up with roles in "Wolf Pack," "Dexter: Original Sin" and "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come."

Fans got excited when she announced a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot in February 2025, with Academy Award-winning director, Chloé Zhao, directing the first episode.

The reboot, titled "Buffy: New Sunnydale," was going to see Gellar reprise her role as Buffy, but would follow the story of a new slayer, but the actress announced in March 2026 that Hulu had shelved the reboot.

"We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him," Gellar told People in March.

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"That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as 'Buffy,' not just to the world, but to me and Chloé. So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it."

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