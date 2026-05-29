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Celebrity Real Estate

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. list their Brentwood home on the market for $10.5M

The 7,318-square-foot property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and resort-style pool in Los Angeles

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Sarah Michelle Gellar explains why she is drawn to supernatural roles Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar explains why she is drawn to supernatural roles

Sarah Michelle Gellar explained she enjoys working on projects that deal with supernatural creatures because it allows the characters to explore emotions through the monsters.

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Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are officially parting ways with their Los Angeles home.

The longtime celebrity couple has placed their family home in Brentwood on the market for $10.5 million, in partnership with listing agent, Cindy Ambuehl of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

Originally built in 2006, the home features 7,318-square-feet of living space, including five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as common areas including a chef's kitchen with a breakfast nook, dining room and living room with seamless indoor/outdoor living.

In addition, the home features a dedicated office space, as well as a bonus room which the famous couple utilizes as a playroom for their two children.

A split image of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. and the inside of their home.

The celebrity couple are selling their home in Brentwood for $10.5 million. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm; Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

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Outside, guests will find picturesque landscaping, a resort-style swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen and multiple lounge areas.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. first met on set while filming the 1997 movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" but didn't start dating until 2000. After one year of dating, the couple announced their engagement in April 2001.

A spacious entryway with hardwood floors and a unique light fixture.

The home features 7,318-square-feet of living space. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

An at home office with a wood-burning fireplace.

The home also features a dedicated home office with a fireplace. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

The couple tied the knot in 2002 and celebrated 23 years of marriage in September 2025. She recently spilled her secret to a successful marriage.

"One bedroom, two bathrooms," Gellar told People magazine in March 2026. "You don’t have to be so fancy that there’s two bathrooms in your bedroom! There just has to be another bathroom available.

A dining room with black and white wallpaper and a unique light fixture.

The dining room features enough space to fit a table big enough for ten diners. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

A large living room with access to the yard and a fireplace in the corner.

The spacious living room features a fireplace, television, access to the backyard and a breakfast nook in the corner. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

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During a recent interview with People in March, Gellar discussed her decision to step away from acting for almost 10 years, noting she felt she was "so defined by my work and my career" that she needed to step back.

"I had my second child. I was on ‘The Crazy Ones.’ Robin [Williams] passed away," she told People in an interview cover story. "And then I just ... I think my world shifted. It was this moment of, 'Holy s---, things change in a moment.' For the first time I wanted a break, and I had never wanted a break before."

A kitchen featuring a large center island and white cabinets.

The kitchen has a large center eat-in island and all-white cabinets. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

A sitting room with views of the backyard and a fireplace.

A second sitting room features a fireplace and a piano. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

Gellar got her big break in acting at 16 years old on "All My Children" and later became a household name starring in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Cruel Intentions," "Scooby-Doo" and its sequel.

After starring in "The Crazy Ones" with Williams in 2014, she largely stepped away from major TV and film projects, noting, "I’m so glad that I did, because it’s time I can never get back with my kids."

A room with a pointed ceiling and workout equipment.

Also included in the house is a bonus room which is being used as a gym. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

A spare room with a TV and arcade games.

The home includes another spare room, which is currently being used as a game room. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

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Her big return to the acting world was in the 2022 Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." She followed that up with roles in "Wolf Pack," "Dexter: Original Sin" and "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come."

Fans got excited when she announced a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot in February 2025, with Academy Award-winning director, Chloé Zhao, directing the first episode.

A spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring and a balcony outside.

The primary bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the backyard and a fireplace. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

A backyard with a large swimming pool and grass area.

The backyard features a large swimming pool and a grassy area. (Cristiano Cruzio / Cruzio Studios)

The reboot, titled "Buffy: New Sunnydale," was going to see Gellar reprise her role as Buffy, but would follow the story of a new slayer, but the actress announced in March 2026 that Hulu had shelved the reboot.

"We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him," Gellar told People in March.

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"That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as 'Buffy,' not just to the world, but to me and Chloé. So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it."

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy in

Gellar got her big break playing the titular character in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." (Getty Images)

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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