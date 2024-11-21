Diddy slammed for diva antics during 'SNL' appearance

Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly had large demands as a musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in the '90s.

While appearing on the "Las Culturistas" podcast hosted by current "SNL" star Bowen Yang and self-appointed prince of Christmas Matt Rogers, comedian Ana Gasteyer claimed that Diddy "shut down the whole building" for his appearance in May 1998.

Gasteyer was a regular cast member on the show from 1996 to 2002, and remembered Diddy performing "Come With Me" with Jimmy Page and the New York Philharmonic. She said it was a rare occurrence for the set to be closed down.

"You can tell like the five a**holes in the six years that I was there, when they would be like, ‘So and so is in the building, everybody stay in your dressing rooms.' Which is applicable if you’re a presidential candidate," Gasteyer said. "But apart from that, really, it’s my house."

Gasteyer added, "For P. Diddy, he demanded a totally closed set."

"SNL" cast members were allegedly sequestered in a writers' room away from the closed set while Diddy was rehearsing. Gasteyer remembered Will Ferrell being in character as "Ron" when he decided to crash the set.

"He went on down the stairs, and he marched right in," she said. "And I have the video from the control room where Sean Combs is rapping. . . . And Ron's walking around, looking really disoriented."

She added, "It is the greatest thing that's ever happened, because what a deserved person to have their Kashmir moment interrupted by Ron, and [Diddy] really did not roll with it. He was very uncomfortable."

"But it was also just like, the artifice of all that faux importance," Gasteyer said. "Like what's gonna happen? You're gonna walk into the studio, and you're gonna be like, "I'm in the studio. I work here."'

Representatives for "Saturday Night Live" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Diddy faces numerous allegations of sexual assault from anonymous accusers, most recently one 13-year-old victim who claimed she had been raped at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party while two unnamed celebrities watched, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.