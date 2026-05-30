Rod Stewart cancels Las Vegas concert hours before showtime on doctor's orders

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Rod Stewart canceled two shows in Las Vegas just hours before he was set to take the stage.

The rock legend, 81, was set to perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 29 and 30, but before the doors opened, the event was scrapped.

A representative for Stewart told Las Vegas Review, "Following his doctor’s advice, Rod Stewart has regretfully canceled his performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 29 and 30, but is scheduled to return with shows beginning June 2."

An additional statement from Stewart himself read, "My apologies to my family of fans. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer."

ROD STEWART 'DEVASTATED' OVER MULTIPLE CONCERT CANCELLATIONS AS ILLNESS THREATENS TOUR DATES

Fox News Digital has reached out to Stewart for comment.

One person on X said they received the notification that the show had been canceled at 5:48 p.m., less than two hours before the scheduled start time of 7:30.

"Feels like the colosseum is cursed atp," another person commented.

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Another wrote, "He needs to retire and enjoy the rest of his years in peace, anyway tbh."

ROD STEWART SEEN IN RARE FAMILY PHOTO AFTER ANNOUNCING FAREWELL TOUR

Stewart, however, has made it clear that he has no plans to give up music.

In 2024, after announcing a farewell tour, he clarified that he was giving up big tours — not performing altogether.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he shared in a statement on social media. "I love what I do, and I do what I love."

He continued, "I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

Last year, Stewart told AARP, "I keep myself very fit. I played soccer all my life – don’t so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement. And I’ve always had a trainer – same guy for 38 years."

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He told the outlet that he has a "massive" gym and an indoor pool, explaining, "We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up."

Aside from swimming, Stewart said that he was doing 100-meter sprints on his private track.

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"I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off," the "Do Ya Think I’m Sexy" singer said. "I’m going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."