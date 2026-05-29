Martina McBride called a 'coward' after dropping out of America 250 celebration

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Martina McBride is facing backlash after pulling out of the Great American State Fair after claiming she was misled when agreeing to perform.

On Thursday, McBride shared a lengthy post on her social media accounts, announcing the news. "I will not be performing at the Great American State Fair on June 25th," she wrote.

The "Independence Day" singer went on to write that she was "presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event" and the upcoming show "turned out to be misleading."

She emphasized thoroughly throughout her statement that she was informed it was a "nonpartisan event" that would be celebrating "all 50 states."

TRUMP-BACKED MEGA EVENT TO BRING ALL 50 STATES TO DC IN WORLD’S FAIR-STYLE BASH

McBride believed the Great American State Fair was "a bigger version" of other state fairs she's performed at over the years, but "things started changing."

"I’ve spent my entire career singing songs about real people with real issues. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one," McBride added.

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"It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs."

Social media lit up after McBride shared her statement.

"Coward. It's the 250th birthday of America it's not political. Never cave to the woke mob. You just did," one user wrote on X.

Another added, "I admired you. I thought better of you. You bowed down to pressure when pushback came. Sad. Yuck."

"Wow. So you got pushback from people who were NEVER your fans to begin with, and you caved. You aren’t brave. You aren’t standing up for anyone. You’re a coward. Shame on you @martinamcbride," a third wrote.

A few social media users pointed out that in 2009, McBride performed at the White House during a special concert honoring Stevie Wonder. The event was hosted by then President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

"Martina McBride says she WON’T perform for America’s 250th celebration because Trump is President and she doesn’t want to be ‘political.’ Meanwhile, Here she is performing at the White House for President Obama. Another hypocritical fraud," the user wrote on X, including a video of her 2009 performance.

Another user wrote, "@martinamcbride is a has-been, who became famous and wealthy because of the people in the USA. She performed for Obama in 2009 and can’t find it in herself to be honest that she’s cancelled for the June event because she doesn’t support or like the current @potus."

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Bret Michaels, Young MC, Morris Day and the Time, and C+C Music Factory have also pulled out of the Great American State Fair. Rappers Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice are still scheduled to perform.

The Great American State Fair is a large-scale national celebration being held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. The event runs from June 25 through July 10, 2026, as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration (America 250).

McBride is a Grammy-nominated country music singer, songwriter, and author. With a career spanning more than three decades, she has earned numerous awards and chart-topping hits, including "Independence Day," "A Broken Wing," and "This One's for the Girls." Widely recognized as one of country music's most influential female artists, McBride is celebrated for her inspiring music and advocacy for women and families.

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