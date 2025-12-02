Diddy documentary: Top bombshells from Aubrey O’Day unsettling claims to unseen video before arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to serve his 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July, his team is slamming Netflix's docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" as a "shameful hit piece" and a "personal breach of trust."

The four-part series, produced by 50 Cent and Emmy Award–winning director Alexandria Stapleton, chronicles the music mogul's rise to fame and eventual downfall, featuring disturbing testimonies from former colleagues, friends, and acquaintances who witnessed Combs' alleged damaging behavior over the decades.

Diddy, 56, fired back against Netflix with a cease-and-desist letter sent to the streamer Monday, and obtained by Fox News Digital.

From accusations of sexual assault to haunting details surrounding Diddy's alleged freak-offs, here are the five major bombshells from the Netflix series.

DIDDY TRIAL VERDICT: ROSIE O'DONNELL, 50 CENT AND MORE STARS REACT

Aubrey O'Day leaks vulgar emails allegedly sent from Diddy; reveals she may have been raped by music mogul

Aubrey O'Day – a former band member of the Diddy-founded group, Danity Kane – has been outspoken about her traumatizing experience working alongside the rapper and producer over the years.

"I just naturally flowed into the grooming," she said in the documentary, before reading alleged emails sent to her from Diddy in 2008.

"I don't want to just f--- you, I want to turn you out. I can see you being with some motherf---er that you tell what to do. I make my woman what i tell her to do and she loves it. I just want and like to do things different. I’m-a finish watching this porn and finish masturbating. I’ll think of you. If you change your mind and get ready to do what I say, hit me."

DIDDY TRANSFERRED TO FORT DIX, BEGINS SENTENCE FOR FEDERAL SEX CRIMES

O’Day believes she was eventually kicked out of Danity Kane for not accepting his alleged sexual advances. In another clip, the singer said a lawyer contacted her in regard to an affidavit they had received from one of Diddy's alleged victims who had witnessed a disturbing event.

"[This person] wanted me to be aware of something she had seen. I was told it was an assault," she said in the doc. "The affidavit says, ‘On a very cold night at the end of 2005, I’m not sure of the exact date because it was over 20 years. I walked in on Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, P Diddy and another individual, a tall, heavy-set, light-skinned male – I believe he may have been a bodyguard – sexually assaulting Aubrey O’Day."

O’Day continued reading the affidavit, where the victim claimed she unknowingly opened a door to a room where she witnessed "Aubrey sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The singer noted that she "didn’t drink like that at all," and still rarely pursues alcohol.

O'Day paused for a moment to acknowledge she hadn’t read the affidavit for herself, and only listened to someone reading the allegations out loud.

"I put this out of my memory," she said.

"Aubrey looked out of it and was just lying there," the affidavit said. "I am 100 percent certain the woman I saw was Aubrey O’Day."

O'Day said that while she told the woman she didn't have recollection of this, she questioned if she could be making a mistake.

"She was certain. She said, ‘You can come public with this. I’m going to stand by you. I know what I saw.’ Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means? I don’t even know if I was raped and I don’t want to know."

"I don’t want to find out anymore that that woman has to say. If she made it up, I would be compelled to take her the f--- down, and you realize the burden that puts on my soul for the past year, which is, if I expose one person who’s got a civil lawsuit, that gives Diddy and his legal team credit to take down everybody else as potential lawyers."

"It goes right back on my shoulder just like that. The weight of that man and his bulls---. I will never get up from under it."

Diddy's son, Justin Combs, allegedly participated in 'freak offs' with his father: Lil Rod

The "All About the Benjamins" rapper was accused of coordinating and participating in freak off sessions with partners, sex workers, and family members, according to accuser Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

As an up-and-coming producer, Lil Rod was excited about the opportunity to work with Diddy, who was so impressed with his mix of a Justin Bieber tune, that the rapper booked Jones to work on his "The Love Album: Off the Grid" in Miami.

"I didn’t realize it but he was definitely grooming. He promised me $250,000. He also promised me a house right next door," Lil Rod said. "We’d get into conversations about making me the producer of the year."

Diddy then began feeling comfortable with Lil Rod, and allegedly started sharing sexual images and videos with the producer. At one point, Lil Rod was sent to a local strip club in Miami.

"They put me on the recruiting sex workers," he said. "They gave me the Bad Boy hat and they’d tell me, ‘Put the hat on and get some girls back to the house.’ I was like, ‘How do they know," and they were like, ’They know. Once you put the hat on, they know. This is like a routine.'"

Lil Rod thought the situation was "weird" and far removed from their initial mission, which was to create music.

"They would be doing these freak offs and it would be Puff and Justin in the room with multiple women, closed doors and lots of music and lots of drugs," he claimed.

Former security guard Roger Bonds witnessed Diddy’s relationship with his kids.

"The sad part about it is you will never know if they agree or disagree with their father because they can’t say it," Bonds admitted.

On March 25, 2024, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. During the search, authorities allegedly seized various freak off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Freak offs were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded," according to the indictment .

"This guy is a real professional at masking and lying and making himself look like the greatest of them all," Lil Rod said in the series.

Diddy trial juror was shocked when group came to an agreement on verdict

Questions arose throughout the trial surrounding potential problems with members of the jury. One juror was removed before testimony began in the trial, and another member was questioned for comments made outside of the courtroom.

Still, after a seven-week trial and three days of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict that Diddy was found guilty on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the two more serious charges: racketeering and sex trafficking.

"When we were in the deliberation room, and we’ve come to an agreement, and we’re only saying that he’s guilty for these two counts, my words exactly were, "oh s--t," Juror 160 said in the series.

"I am of that generation who basically grew up listening to the music that he was involved in from Biggie to 112, I even liked Day 126. I wasn’t a personal fan of his, but in general – the music."

When asked if he believed justice was served, Juror 75 said, "100 percent."

"We saw both sides of it and we came to our conclusions," the juror noted. "I’m not a rap … music lover, or anything. So I had zero knowledge about him."

DIDDY SENTENCED TO OVER 4 YEARS IN PRISON FOR FELONY CONVICTION

Juror 75 also noted that testimony during the trial couldn't convince him of coercion. He said that Cassie and Diddy had a "very, very interesting relationship. That is two people in love, you know, they are like overly in love you cannot explain."

He added, "She wanted to be with him, he took her for granted, he never thought that she would leave, so that’s like both hands clapping together. You can’t clap with one hand."



Juror 160 was asked if she believed Diddy was a violent person, to which she responded, "Based on that Intercontinental video, he can be. Unforgivable, honestly. He can’t beat that small girl like he did."

She noted, however, that domestic violence wasn’t one of the charges Diddy faced.

Footage shown five days before his arrest

The documentary kicked off with footage of Diddy captured from inside a swanky New York City hotel room on Sept. 11, 2024 (five days before his arrest), in which the producer is engaged in a heated phone call with his lawyer.

"We need to find someone who will work with us who has worked in the dirtiest of dirty businesses," Combs says in the footage. "We are losing."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Diddy claims that Netflix "relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release."

"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work," the statement read.

"Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs’s life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalize on a never-ending media frenzy. If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr. Combs’s legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context — including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party."

Beyond the legal issues, the spokesperson said, the docuseries is a "personal break of trust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," the statement read. "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of Clarence Avant. For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront. At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected."

However, according to Stapleton, the footage of Diddy was obtained "legally."

"It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights," Stapleton said in a statement. "We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.