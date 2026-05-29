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Former supermodel Janice Dickinson unveils dramatic results of facelift at 71

The former 'America's Next Top Model' star appeared in unfiltered before-and-after photos shared by her surgeon

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Janice Dickinson emphasizes the importance of attending the Carousel of Hope Ball

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Supermodel Janice Dickinson is embracing a dramatic new look after undergoing an extensive facial rejuvenation procedure with Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Harrison Lee.

"Supermodel Janice Dickinson is showing off her results just three months after a major facial rejuvenation with Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Harrison Lee," Lee wrote in an Instagram caption unveiling the model’s transformation.

The former runway star, 71, appeared makeup-free in before-and-after videos and photos shared by Lee, who noted that "absolutely no filters or photo editing were used" in the reveal.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 71, ADMITS WHICH COSMETIC PROCEDURES SHE’S ‘DABBLED WITH’

Janice Dickinson standing at the AFI Fest opening night gala premiere in Hollywood

Janice Dickinson unveils dramatic results following an extensive facial rejuvenation procedure performed by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Lee. (Axelle Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Supermodel and beautiful Janice Dickinson is currently 3 months postop following a major facial rejuvenation," Lee wrote in part. "She is beyond ecstatic with the results! The postop photos show her without makeup and then transitioning to full glam."

Janice Dickinson poses in side-angle before-and-after facial comparison photos.

Before-and-after comparison images show changes in cheek volume, jawline definition, neck contour and facial appearance of Janice Dickinson without and with makeup. (Dr. Harrison Lee)

Dickinson’s latest cosmetic transformation comes after the "America’s Next Top Model" alum reportedly suffered a facial injury while filming "I’m a Celebrity... South Africa" in 2022. According to InStyle, Dickinson later sued ITV over what she described as "permanent traumatic scarring" from the incident.

Janice Dickinson faces the camera in before-and-after facial comparison photos.

Before-and-after comparison images show changes in under-eye appearance, cheek volume, jawline definition and neck contour from Janice Dickinson's frontal face view without makeup. (Dr. Harrison Lee)

The model’s latest procedures include an endoscopic brow and mid-face lift, a deep-plane facelift, a dual-plane neck lift, a subnasal lip lift and extensive fat transfer designed to restore volume and create a more youthful appearance. Lee also performed a full-face CO2 laser resurfacing treatment to improve skin texture and tone.

RICKI LAKE ADMITS SHE ‘IMPULSIVELY’ GOT FACELIFT WITHOUT RESEARCH AFTER 40-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

Janice Dickinson poses in side-angle before-and-after comparison photos with makeup in the after image.

Before-and-after comparison images show changes in cheek contours, jawline definition, neck appearance and facial profile from a right three-quarter view of Janice Dickinson, with makeup applied in the after image. (Dr. Harrison Lee)

Dr. Lee is a triple board-certified surgeon known for performing procedures on high-profile clients, including Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney.

In the social media carousel, Dickinson showcased her refreshed appearance both barefaced and fully glammed up with bright pink lipstick, dramatic eyeliner and sharply arched brows.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with reactions to Dickinson’s transformation.

"Wow !!! Great job !!! I didn't know it was possible to fix that !" one user wrote.

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Janice Dickinson faces the camera in before-and-after facial comparison photos.

Before-and-after comparison images show changes in under-eye appearance, cheek volume, jawline definition and neck contour from a front facial view of Janice Dickinson without makeup. (Dr. Harrison Lee)

"...Supermodel vibes!!! She looks so beautiful!!!!" another commenter added.

Others were more skeptical of the dramatic makeover, with one person writing, "That won't age well."

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The modeling icon has long been candid about her experience with cosmetic procedures.

During a 2024 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s "Off The Vine" podcast, Dickinson revealed she underwent her first procedure at age 32 while dating actor Sylvester Stallone.

"What point in your career were you like, ‘I’m gonna start getting surgery done?’" Bristowe asked the model during the interview.

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"Oh, gosh. I was dating Sylvester Stallone, and I was 32," Dickinson replied. "I noticed I started getting jowls..."

To address the issue, Dickinson said she opted for a "mini facelift" and doesn’t regret any surgeries she’s had done.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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