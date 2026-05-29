Former supermodel Janice Dickinson unveils dramatic results of facelift at 71

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Supermodel Janice Dickinson is embracing a dramatic new look after undergoing an extensive facial rejuvenation procedure with Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Harrison Lee.

"Supermodel Janice Dickinson is showing off her results just three months after a major facial rejuvenation with Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Harrison Lee," Lee wrote in an Instagram caption unveiling the model’s transformation.

The former runway star, 71, appeared makeup-free in before-and-after videos and photos shared by Lee, who noted that "absolutely no filters or photo editing were used" in the reveal.

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"Supermodel and beautiful Janice Dickinson is currently 3 months postop following a major facial rejuvenation," Lee wrote in part. "She is beyond ecstatic with the results! The postop photos show her without makeup and then transitioning to full glam."

Dickinson’s latest cosmetic transformation comes after the "America’s Next Top Model" alum reportedly suffered a facial injury while filming "I’m a Celebrity... South Africa" in 2022. According to InStyle, Dickinson later sued ITV over what she described as "permanent traumatic scarring" from the incident.

The model’s latest procedures include an endoscopic brow and mid-face lift, a deep-plane facelift, a dual-plane neck lift, a subnasal lip lift and extensive fat transfer designed to restore volume and create a more youthful appearance. Lee also performed a full-face CO2 laser resurfacing treatment to improve skin texture and tone.

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Dr. Lee is a triple board-certified surgeon known for performing procedures on high-profile clients, including Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney.

In the social media carousel, Dickinson showcased her refreshed appearance both barefaced and fully glammed up with bright pink lipstick, dramatic eyeliner and sharply arched brows.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with reactions to Dickinson’s transformation.

"Wow !!! Great job !!! I didn't know it was possible to fix that !" one user wrote.

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"...Supermodel vibes!!! She looks so beautiful!!!!" another commenter added.

Others were more skeptical of the dramatic makeover, with one person writing, "That won't age well."

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The modeling icon has long been candid about her experience with cosmetic procedures.

During a 2024 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s "Off The Vine" podcast, Dickinson revealed she underwent her first procedure at age 32 while dating actor Sylvester Stallone.

"What point in your career were you like, ‘I’m gonna start getting surgery done?’" Bristowe asked the model during the interview.

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"Oh, gosh. I was dating Sylvester Stallone, and I was 32," Dickinson replied. "I noticed I started getting jowls..."

To address the issue, Dickinson said she opted for a "mini facelift" and doesn’t regret any surgeries she’s had done.