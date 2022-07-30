Conor McGregor is a former lightweight and featherweight champion, who has accumulated hundreds of millions in net worth and is one of the biggest names in the UFC. McGregor was born in Dublin, Ireland to parents Tony and Margaret McGregor on July 14, 1988. After many smaller matches, he had his first UFC fight in 2013 against Marcus Brimage, where he won in one minute and seven seconds. After his big debut fight, McGregor went on to have a seven-fight winning streak. He defeated José Aldo in December 2015 with a knockout, earning him the featherweight title and the next year, beat Eddie Alvarez, earning him the lightweight title. McGregor was the first UFC fighter to hold UFC titles in multiple divisions at the same time.

One of McGregor’s biggest fights of his career was his fight against Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather was an undefeated boxer, and this match was McGregor’s professional boxing debut. The odds were not in McGregor’s favor, and he ended up going 10 rounds but ultimately lost due to a technical knockout.

McGregor has a 22-6 record, but he has lost three out of his last four fights. Following the fight he lost in 2018 to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he lost two fights against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has fought Poirier three times in his career, winning the first fight back in 2014, and losing the next two. During the McGregor vs Poirier fight on July 10th, 2021, McGregor suffered a leg injury and the fight ended in a victory for Poirier with a doctor stoppage technical knockout. This was McGregor’s last fight to date.

McGregor’s net worth is $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, but he has been involved in some controversy. In the past few years, he was arrested for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone, smashing the window of a bus filled with UFC fighters, accused of breaking the nose of Francesco Facchinetti and was arrested for allegedly dangerously driving in Ireland. One person who has been on his side through it all is his wife Dee Devlin who has been with McGregor since 2008. The couple has three kids together: Croia, Conor Jr and Rían.

McGregor has announced his "retirement," three times during his career, but keeps finding his way back to the octagon. UFC president Dana White has said that he expects the former champion to return, but who will be on the other side of the ring when he does?