Diddy receives prison release date weeks after 50-month sentencing for federal crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be eligible for prison release in 2028, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The 55-year-old fallen rap mogul was sentenced to more than four years behind bars earlier this month after being convicted of federal prostitution charges.

Diddy's scheduled to be released from prison on May 8, 2028, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

DIDDY EYES EASY TIME AT FORT DIX PRISON, BUT FORMER INMATE JOE GIUDICE WARNS OF VIOLENCE AND GANGS

In addition to the 50-month sentence, Diddy will have five years of supervised release and pay a $500,000 fine. The prosecution recommended 135 months (just over 11 years) for his sentencing.

His lawyer, Teny Geragos, filed a letter on Oct. 6, asking that Judge Arun Subramanian ask the Bureau of Prisons to suggest Fort Dix for her client.

In the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, Geragos said that Combs would be able to "address drug abuse issues" and "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts" in the prison's RDAP program.

DIDDY SENTENCED TO OVER 4 YEARS IN PRISON FOR FELONY CONVICTION

According to FCI Fort Dix's website , the prison contains just over 4,100 male inmates. The prison holds about 3,900 and the minimum-security satellite camp houses around 200.

The prison is on the military Air Force base in southern New Jersey. It's 90 minutes from New York and an hour from Philadelphia, which is one reason Leonard believes the facility appeals to Combs.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Bureau of Prisons will ultimately decide where Combs serves his sentence.

A jury convicted Diddy on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The prosecution claimed Diddy deserves a "substantial" prison sentence because the rapper is "unrepentant" in the sentencing recommendation filed earlier this month.

Diddy has been behind bars since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024.

According to his lawyers, Diddy has been subjected to "constant suicide watch" while behind bars. Other instances of the alleged "inhumane" conditions the rapper has been subjected to include limited access to clean water, food with maggots in it, no physical therapy, lack of physical exercise and no functioning washing machine or dryer.

Days before Diddy was set to appear in court for his sentencing, Judge Subramanian rejected the rapper's last-ditch request for a new trial and demand for a full acquittal. The federal judge said the prosecution provided "overwhelming evidence" of Diddy's guilt on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.