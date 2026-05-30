Spencer Pratt torches 'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder as 'elite minority' after she slams mayoral run

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Spencer Pratt keeps hitting back against his loudest critics.

Pratt, who originally rose to fame as a reality star on "The Hills," has been receiving a lot of attention for his move to politics. He's running for mayor of Los Angeles, with his campaign gaining quite a bit of steam, and "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder spoke out against him at an event Friday.

"There’s a lot of wealth in this city and I think that there are a lot of people who masquerade as Democrats or people on the left, but really, money is their key issue and that’s what leads them to vote for people like Spencer Pratt — who is endorsed by Donald Trump, and I will remind everybody of that," she told Variety.

"So, yeah," she added. "It's important to resist that."

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Einbinder said that there are "no perfect candidates" in L.A.'s mayoral race, and admitted that she's "underwhelmed in a lot of ways," but said that she's endorsing Nithya Raman.

Pratt reposted a video of her comments on X, writing, "She says from a literal red carpet, surrounded by armed security, completely insulated from the horrors on our streets that Angelenos and their kids have to suffer through every day."

He continued, "I’m glad she doesn’t have to suffer the consequences of Karen and Nithya’s failures, but she’s in an elite minority and the rest of us want change."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Einbinder for comment.

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It's not the first time Pratt has taken the time to address celebrity criticism of his campaign. Earlier this week, when Lisa Rinna said that the next mayor of Los Angeles shouldn't be a "reality star," he was quick with a comeback.

"Hey Lisa, if you're against me because I was on a TV show in my 20's, wait til you learn what Karen Bass was doing in her 20's..." he wrote on X while sharing an edited video of an interview he did with Fox 11.

"[Bass] was in Cuba learning how to make bombs with the people that would then go bomb Capitol Hill," Pratt said in the video. "So, if we're looking at backgrounds, I'm pretty proud of what I was doing at 20 on reality television. Even though I may not have been the most likable character, it was still TV versus trying to destroy America and going to Cuba 20 times and praising Fidel Castro."

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"Against my opponent, my background is pretty strong," he added.

Chelsea Handler shared a video on Instagram earlier this month that she called "a reminder that a straight white male former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate" — Pratt addressed that criticism as well.

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"Most of you have probably never heard of Chelsea Handler, so here's an introduction!" he wrote , attaching a video of comedian Shane Gillis at the recent Netflix roast of Kevin Hart.

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In the video, Gillis said, "Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house in 2010. That's just a fun one. You can look it up, there's articles. It wasn't like a big party, there was, like, seven people there. It was like, Prince Andrew and Woody Allen were there."

In a poll released Thursday by the L.A. Times, Mayor Karen Bass has the support of 26% of voters, Raman has 25% and Pratt has 22%.

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