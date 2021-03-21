Kylie Jenner slammed on social media for asking fans to donate to injured makeup artist's GoFundMe

Some social media users are mocking Kylie Jenner for asking her followers to support a crowdfunding campaign for her makeup artist.

Jenner, 23, reportedly shared an Instagram Story on Thursday that urged her fans to donate to a GoFundMe set up by the family of Samuel Rauda, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Rauda was in an accident that required "major surgery" on Sunday, March 14, according to the GoFundMe page.

Jenner shared a still shot from Rauda’s most recent video along with the link to the crowdfunding website to encourage her followers to donate.

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend," Jenner wrote in her Instagram Story (via Newsweek). "And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me."

The GoFundMe’s monetary goal was previously set at $60,000, but has surpassed that amount and was updated with a new goal of $120,000.

Jenner donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe as did actress Bella Thorne, who is also a celebrity client of Rauda’s. Other generous stars and beauty insiders who have donated thousands of dollars include Sofia Richie, Bleta "BeBe" Rexha and Huda Kattan, according to the website’s top donations filter.

However, online critics zeroed on Jenner for her former billionaire designation by Forbes. Although the business news outlet rescinded the beauty mogul’s 10-figure net worth in May, social media users were still quick to say they think her donation was too small.

"Kylie Jenner, who makes $19K/hr asking for $$$ from her fans to help her make up artist pay for a $60,000 surgery, is an excellent example of why we need universal healthcare," NYC-based community activist Moumita Ahmed tweeted out Sunday morning. "Even billionaire employers like Kylie and Walmart aren’t willing to pay for their employees' healthcare."

Writer Charlotte Clymer alleged Jenner’s donation is "buying a premium latte" for someone who has a net worth of $900 million.

"Folks are defending Kylie Jenner by pointing out she donated $5,000 to her makeup artist's medical GoFundMe. Her net worth is $900M. So, that's 0.000006% of her net worth. If your net worth were, say, $100k, it would be like donating 56 cents," Clymer wrote. "Her makeup artist apparently needs $60k. Kylie Jenner paying that would be like someone with $100k net worth sparing $6.72 to pay off a friend's medical bills."

Other social media users criticized Jenner for her lavish spending on material items, parties and vacations for herself, her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and Kardashian-Jenner family members.

While Jenner is extremely wealthy, an exact measure of her income and net worth are not known since the star has not made that information available to the public.

Representatives for Jenner did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.