Kardashians continue to post vacation pics amid backlash for private island comments

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian each posted an album of new bikini pics on social media even though the family faced backlash online for their lavish getaway.

The Kar-Jenner family all recently celebrated Kim's 40th birthday on a private island by way of private jets. Commenters were quick to express their frustration with her apparent lack of regard for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its financial impact.

"BEST TRIP EVER!! Thank you Keeks," Khloe wrote alongside sultry images of herself in a hot pink bikini.

While Kourtney wrote, "name a better trio," as she splashed in the water with friends musician Harry Hudson and model Fai Khadra.

Kim previously shared several photos from her extravaganza on Instagram on Tuesday, showing that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks as the pandemic continues to rage across the globe.

In the caption of the post, the star said that she had asked all of her guests to quarantine and undergo several "health screens" before she surprised them by flying them to a private island to celebrate her special day.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

Social media users were not impressed.

"Brilliant observation! This kind of vacation is out of reach for most people COVID-19 or no COVID-19," said one user.

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing [sic.] their jobs," wrote another. "Also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior."

A third added: "I love how the elite don’t have to social distance OR wear masks. called it #hypocrites."

"Did the pandemic go away?!" another said sarcastically. "Omg wish someone would’ve told me we could have massive parties."

Twitter was full of criticism as well.

"I haven't seen ma [sic] family in 4 months because I work a public-facing job and I'm absolutely terrified of the possibility of passing Covid on to my vulnerable parents," said a Twitter user. "I hope you had fun pretending things were normal, but spare a thought for those of us staying in the real world."

"Lmao reading this as half of my office got laid off today," said another.

With sarcasm, a third added: "Everyone mad at this tweet is just jealous that they didn’t think to fly their jets to their own private islands. it’s so obvious yet kim is the only one who thought to do it. that’s why she’s a visionary and y’all are stuck at work."

"People had to miss their parents funerals but go off," wrote a four Twitter user.

