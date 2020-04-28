Kylie Jenner poses in thong bikini poolside at new multimillion-dollar Los Angeles home

Kylie Jenner is getting to know her new multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion by putting on a poolside photoshoot.

The 22-year-old billionaire posted a series of sizzling bikini pics in which she lounged in her stunning new backyard, which includes multiple sitting-sunbathing areas and a gym.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder left little to the imagination, posing in a rainbow thong bikini and ’90s-inspired sunglasses.

“Taco tuesday [sic],” Jenner captioned the sultry photos.

Jenner recently purchased the home for a stunning $36.5 million, according to TMZ. It's located in the swanky neighborhood of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles and features seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 20 parking spaces for Jenner's collection of luxury cars.

She's been isolated with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, also 22.

Karanikolaou and Jenner have been having a blast posting new TikTok videos every day imitating scenes from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The pair have been lip-syncing to iconic lines from the hit reality TV series -- including the infamous moment when Kim Kardashian's diamond earring was almost lost in the ocean.

In the midst of the fun and games, Jenner is doing her part to help during the outbreak. She recently donated $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19, and the money, which she donated to her OB-GYN, will be used to purchase the personal protective equipment (PPE) desperately needed during this trying time.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi posted to Instagram in March. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave health care workers and today my dream came true.”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.