Kylie Jenner faces backlash for lavish party that appears to flout coronavirus rules: 'Doesn’t give a damn'

Kylie Jenner appeared to flout some coronavirus safety protocols put in place by Los Angeles County with a birthday party this week for 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Monday night to show off images from the party for the birthday girl, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

In years past, Jenner has thrown lavish birthday parties for Stormi dubbed "Stormiworld," but she announced Monday via her Instagram Story that "for obvious reasons," the event had been canceled, according to BuzzFeed.

However, she said she'd be inviting Stormi's cousins and other family members over for a celebration instead.

KYLIE JENNER FLAUNTS CLEAVAGE IN SKINTIGHT DRESS WHILE POSING FOR PICS AT HOME: 'LIVING ROOM VIBES'

In her posts, Jenner shared videos from the gathering, which allegedly broke protocols put in place by the county to curb the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

She faced backlash online for the gathering as well.

"Its [sic.] corona virus’s one year anniversary soon and kylie jenner still doesnt know what this virus can do and how it can actually harm people," read one tweet.

"Dear Kylie Jenner , [I know] you cancelled Stormi World but u still held a big a-- party for Stormi. Even it was a party for her its still a party in a pandemic and i didnt see any masks," said another. "Even if youre a millionare you can still catch the virus and give it to other people."

FANS UPSET KYLIE JENNER PROMOTED MAKEUP DURING ELECTION NIGHT: 'SELFISH AND TONE DEAF'

A third added: "I ask why do ppl feel the need to follow @KylieJenner after she keeps breaking Covid protocols! She doesn’t give a damn abt you! Why care about her or her siblings?!! Drop them all !!"

"Is Kylie actually doing a stormiworld for her child’s 3rd birthday?" yet another added. "Someone is dying from covid every 10 min in LA."

According to an L.A. County Health Officer Order enacted Jan. 29, citizens of the county are required to keep gatherings to no more than three households' worth of people.

Jenner is part of a large family, with four sisters and a brother, who have a combined total of nine children. Other possible attendees included the star's parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

Additionally, Caitlyn's close friend Sophia Hutchins shared a photo from the party on her Instagram Story, indicating that people outside of the family may have attended as well. Scott, 28, was also seen at the party, as were members of his family, per BuzzFeed.

KYLIE JENNER WOWS IN TEENY-TINY BIKINI BY THE POOL

Furthermore, "private gatherings of persons from three different 'households' or less are limited to a maximum of 15 people," the county order states. A group composed of just Jenner's parents, siblings, nieces and nephews exceeds that number.

The order also requires residents to host "all private gatherings" outdoors, while Jenner's was clearly indoors. Social distancing guidelines -- including maintaining six feet between attendees, wearing cloth face coverings -- also appeared to have been violated based on photos obtained by the outlet.

Singing at private gatherings is also "strongly discouraged" by the county, as it increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission via droplets, and Jenner and her guests were seen singing "Happy Birthday" in unison without masks on.

Reps for Jenner and the county did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kardashian-Jenner family has come under fire several times for hosting large gatherings, as Kylie's sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both hosted lavish and crowded birthday parties, which drew massive criticism online.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County reported that a total of 1,124,558 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county. Just over 17,000 deaths due to the virus have been reported.