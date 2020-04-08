Kylie Jenner is youngest self-made billionaire for second year in row

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kylie Jenner has done it again. The reality-star-turned-makeup-mogul has sustained her reign as the world's youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row.

Forbes released its annual World's Billionaire's list on Tuesday and the 22-year-old's Kylie Cosmetics empire is valued at $1.2 billion.

Jenner first made it onto the billionaires list in March 2019. In November of last year, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty company Coty Inc. for $600 million.

According to the outlet, Jenner is just one of 2,095 people in the world with ten-digit riches.

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, and thanks to the help of social media, she's continuously sold out her products, ranging from lip kits donning her name to an expanded skincare line that launched in 2019.

Jenner sold the makeup products on her own website before partnering with Ulta Beauty in 2018. Her products now appear in the beauty giant's retail stores.

The outlet highlighted that Jenner is just one of 10 billionaires in the world under the age of 30. She joins Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, 29, who is worth $1.9 billion and Stripe co-founder John Collison, 29, who possesses a $3.2 billion fortune.

Jenner first graced the cover of Forbes' August 2018 issue, which declared her the youngest person in the world to be poised as a billionaire at age 20. At the time her worth was estimated at a whopping $900 million.

In 2019, Jenner cemented her status when she made it to the magazine's 2019 billionaires list. The makeup mogul defended herself once naysayers questioned her "self-made" status.

“I never thought that this could happen,” she told Interview Germany. “I believed in Kylie Cosmetics but I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into. It feels amazing, it’s wild, and being the youngest ever to do it is a blessing. I now want to focus on giving back to people and doing things that I’m passionate about.

“There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth,” Jenner said.