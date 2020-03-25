Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to buy masks, protective gear for health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kylie Jenner is pushing forward in assisting those impacted by the coronavirus and is helping alleviate the spread of the novel virus.

The billionaire reality TV star and makeup mogul donated $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19, and the money, which she donated to her OB-GYN, will be used to purchase the personal protective equipment desperately needed during this trying time.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave health care workers and today my dream came true.”

RYAN REYNOLDS MOCKS FELLOW CELEBRITIES FOR THEIR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE IN NEW PSA

A rep for Jenner confirmed to Page Six that the beauty industry behemoth did, in fact, make the contribution, saying: “I can confirm that she did make the donation.”

Now, thanks to the 22-year-old mother’s generosity, Aliabadi will be able to disperse the hundreds of thousands of various necessary essentials needed to combat the dissemination of COVID-19.

KYLIE JENNER SAYS HER PREGNANCY SPENT AT HOME PREPARED HER FOR CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE: 'WE GOT THIS'

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes," she said.

The doctor said that she has “never felt more blessed to be a doctor” and issued huge gratitude and thanks to the social media maven and Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️,” she wrote. “You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million.”

According to TMZ, Dr. Aliabadi was on-hand to deliver Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Jenner replied to Dr. Aliabadi’s thank-you post and reciprocated the doctor’s kind words.

“I love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do!” Jenner wrote. “You’re an angel on earth.”

The lip kit founder was even tapped by the Surgeon General to help spread the important message of social distancing to her incredibly wide reach of more than 167 million Instagram and 32 million Twitter followers, respectively.

“The coronavirus is a real thing,” Jenner pleaded last week in an Instagram post. “I listened to the Surgeon General this morning… he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” Jenner went on to note. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.”