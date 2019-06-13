'Toy Story 4' star Keanu Reeves wows Chris Evans with behind-the-scenes voice recording session

A clip of Keanu Reeves recording lines for “Toy Story 4” has delighted fans — including Captain America.

Reeves voices Duke Caboom, Canada’s greatest stuntman, along with some of the franchises other actors, including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, in a video posted by Fab TV. But it was Reeves who stole the show for fans, including “Avengers” actor Chris Evans.

“If they just released 2 hours of this and called it Toy Story 4, I’d probably still see it at least twice in the theaters,” Evans tweeted with a clip of Reeves performing in the studio, striking poses as he reads his character's lines.

At the film’s premiere on Tuesday, producer Mark Nielsen told the Hollywood Reporter Reeves “really wanted to dig deep into this character.” He also said Reeves discovered Duke’s penchant for posing during a lunch break at Pixar.

"He climbed on a table and was striking poses in the middle of the atrium and we thought, that is Duke Caboom!" Nielsen said.

Reeves, who conquered the box office last month in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” has experienced a recent wave of viral popularity online.

He was dubbed the “Internet’s boyfriend” after photos of the Canadian actor respecting fan’s personal space were posted on social media. The “John Wick” star also won hearts online with his hilarious response to a fan at Microsoft’s E3 press conference this week.