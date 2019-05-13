Keanu Reeves stuns Stephen Colbert with explanation of what happens when we die

Keanu Reeves left Stephen Colbert speechless on Friday night.

The 54-year-old “Speed” actor was on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” talking about two of his upcoming projects when the subject of death came up.

Reeves, who is starring in the third “John Wick” movie that comes out this week, also recently announced a third installment of the “Bill and Ted” film series, which Colbert asked him about on Friday night.

“Right now, it’s called ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ and we’re finding them however many years later, I think it’s over 25,” Reeves explained. “And they were supposed to write the song that was supposed to unite the world and bring peace and everything, but they haven’t.”

In a 10-minute video posted online, the “Matrix” star went on to explain the pressure characters feel as they try to raise their families but also write the song.

That pressure is compounded in the film, Reeves said, when the characters find out they “have to save the universe and you have to write the song in 80 minutes.”

After the late-night host asked him what happens if they aren’t able to write the song, Reeves responded: “Well it’s the end of the universe, it’s the end of the time and space continuum. It’s all over.”

“So you’re facing your own mortality and the mortality of all existence?” Colbert asked.

“Yeah,” Reeves nodded his head.

Colbert quickly followed up by asking Reeves what he thinks happens when we die.

The “John Wick” star thought about it for a moment before giving the profound response: “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”

As the audience said “Awwww,” Colbert appeared stunned. As a smile spread across his face, the late-night host said, “Wow,” before he shook Reeves’ hand for a moment and ended the segment.

Reeves is no stranger to tragedy. According to People, the actor lost his best friend to a drug overdose in 1993 and his girlfriend Jennifer Syme died in a car crash in 2001. Syme and Reeves previously had a child who was born stillborn in 1999.