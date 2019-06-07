Tori Spelling shares message of gratitude on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' revival set: 'I get a do over'

Tori Spelling took a moment to express her gratitude while on the set for the upcoming “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival.

Spelling played Donna Martin on the famed 1990s teen drama. In February, the 45-year-old actress revealed that they were getting the “OG crew back together” to play “heightened versions” of themselves after several years off the air. Since then, Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris have all been confirmed to reprise their respective roles.

DEAN MCDERMOTT DEFENDS WIFE TORI SPELLING AFTER 'COWARD' TROLLS INSULT HER BIKINI PIC

To show her gratitude, Spelling posted a photo of herself on Instagram as she sits on the ground and stares at the bevy of camera operators setting up around her.

“Just taking a moment in between camera set ups to look around and appreciate how amazing it is that we are coming home to @foxtv with @bh90210 this August,” she wrote in the image’s caption. “I was just 16 years old when the original 90210 started filming and too young to really understand and appreciate the impact our show would have on our generation and generations to come. And, the lifetime bond I would go on to have with all of these actors that became a family to me.”

She concluded: “Well, now I get a do over. At 46 years old this time I’m taking the time to appreciate every moment as it happens. #workfamily #bh90210 #grateful.”

The star previously opened up to People about how excited she is to get the band back together for a revival.

TORI SPELLING CRITICIZED ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER PROMOTING MUFFINS AS HEALTHY SNACK FOR KIDS

“We’ve come full circle and it feels really great. This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox even released a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming show that featured the returning cast going through their morning routine while the show’s theme song keep playing for them.