Tori Spelling criticized on social media after promoting muffins as healthy snack for kids

Tori Spelling spurred a wave of backlash after she promoted muffins as a healthy snack for her children.

“This mom of 5 finds snack time a balancing act between pleasing my kiddos and feeling good as a parent about what I’m feeding them,” Spelling captioned an Instagram photo of her children indulging on Little Bites mini muffins on Wednesday. “Thank you @littlebitessnacks for being yummy and kiddo approved. … This mama bear is grateful that #lovelittlebites has no high fructose or corn syrup and is made with real ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.”

Spelling added that the treats are “easy and mess free for little hands and great on the go!”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star immediately received disparaging messages from upset followers who took issue with the statement.

“Empty calories with no nutritional value,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “This is HEALTHY for your kids?! Um no.”

“The first ingredient is sugar!! Artificial flavors.. soybean oil is not healthy it’s a vegetable oil. Pretty sure these are not a healthy snack,” a third commenter explained.

Despite the disapproving annotations from angry cohorts, many others came to Spelling’s defense and fended off verbal attackers of the 45-year-old “Masked Singer” contestant.

“Yumm! I’ve never seen the strawberry muffins. You’re kids are beautiful,” one supporter wrote. “Sorry people feel the need to click on a post when they only have something negative to say!” Another Spelling supporter echoed the sentiment, adding, “I can’t get over how many people are being so cruel to her and her children!! If you don’t think these are healthy or something that you want to serve your family that’s fine but insulting the children is not ok!!”

While Spelling isn’t a stranger to social media attacks, the “Spelling It Like It Is” author told Us Weekly last month that fending off body-shamers and bullies is “not easy,” especially when her children are involved.

“I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like… ‘What?’ she told the outlet. “Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply. You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession.”