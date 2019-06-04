Dean McDermott defends wife Tori Spelling after 'coward' trolls insult her bikini pic

Dean McDermott fired back at social media trolls saying unkind things about his wife, Tori Spelling, after she posted a shot of herself in a bikini.

Spelling, 46, shared a photo of herself in her swimwear while working on the upcoming “90210” revival in Vancouver, Canada. She posed in a modest two-piece alongside costars Gabrielle Carteris and Jennie Garth.

“Sunday Family Dinner…” she captioned the image.

It didn’t take long for some fans to criticize the actress for posting the photo, with one user noting that they were “cringing” and another replying that “the phrase ‘trying too hard to be relevant’ comes to mind.” The second user even went as far as to criticize Garth's looks.

The 52-year-old “Slasher” star took to the comments section of Spelling’s post to fire back at the negative responses and to defend his wife and her costars.

“I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” he wrote, calling out the two users for hiding their accounts from the public.

This isn’t the first time that McDermott has clapped back at haters on social media in an effort to defend his wife. In March, he posted a video response to air his grievances about comments Spelling received after revealing she gives their children muffins as snacks.

“I am sick and tired, sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife, Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity, they think they can say and do whatever they want. She posted about a snack,” he said. “It’s a snack, people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Huh? Cakes, cookies whatever. It’s a snack.”