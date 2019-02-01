Tori Spelling confirms 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot 

"Beverly Hills, 90210" is coming back.

Tori Spelling, who starred as Donna Martin on the famed '90s teen drama, appeared on "Access" on Friday where she revealed the exciting news.

“It’s confirmed," the 45-year-old actress admitted. "We’re doing a new '90210.'"

Spelling went on to explain that the reboot will consist of the "OG crew back together" and that they will be "playing heightened versions" of themselves.

"The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show," she shared. "So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves."

According to Spelling "almost everybody" is set to return. However, Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay, “will do as many [episodes] as he can do," since he is currently starring on "Riverdale."

“But almost the whole original cast,” Spelling noted. As for Shannen Doherty, who starred as Brenda Walsh, the cast “would love to have her on,” Spelling said but explained that there “is no status right now" on Doherty's return.

"But if she’s watching, we would love to have you do it," Spelling added.

According to People magazine, rumors started swirling back in December when Spelling was pictured out with cast members Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green grabbing coffee.

The original "Beverly Hills, 90210" — which followed the lives of students attending West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles — ran for ten seasons from 1990 to 2000.