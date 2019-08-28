'BH90210' star Jennie Garth reveals how she and husband Dave Abrams saved their marriage after 10-month split

Jennie Garth is opening up in a big way about how she and husband Dave Abrams reconciled following a 10-month separation.

The “BH90210” star revealed in a new interview that she and Abrams “definitely had to part ways completely,” and that they simply “needed that time to grow.”

Garth, 47, and Abrams, 38, met on a blind date in late 2014 and immediately hit it off. The acting pair moved quickly and within months were married. However, it was precisely this reason that Garth said put the couple in the crosshairs of divorce.

“We rushed it too much, and we had individual things we needed to work out. Maybe it was a mistake and we’ve all had to learn and grow from that,” Garth told People, adding that the speed of their relationship “hurt us.”

She continued: “When everything wasn’t shiny and pretty and fun like it had been initially, when things got challenging, [Dave] didn’t know how to handle it as much.”

Abrams officially filed to divorce Garth in 2018, less than three years after they exchanged nuptials – a blow that Garth admitted she was blindsided by. She further revealed that she learned of the pending divorce from tabloids.

“I found out that he filed for divorce from TMZ,” Garth recalled. “That was a big deal for me. So we used it in the show, because why not use the things that hurt us most and then take the power out of them and make them funny.”

Though great for producing television content, the BFF of Tori Spelling said her split from Abram shattered her spirit as she didn’t want to have to endure yet another separation after her two previous marriages to musician Daniel Clark and fellow actor Peter Facinelli – with whom she shares three daughters – ended in divorce.

“I was in a really bad mindset for a good five or six months. It was just embarrassing,” Garth lamented. “And it made the accepting of it so much harder. But when I finally did accept we’re breaking up, I had to tell myself, Dave is not an option. Because I kept wanting it. And then, just when I felt whole again, we started hanging out.”

“We both had separate learning to do,” Garth added. “And then coming back and sharing that growth was kind of the fiber that connected us back together like, ‘I see you differently now.’”

Garth said she and Abrams continue to work tirelessly to make sure their marriage has the best chance to be successful but notes that “it’s a process and it’s continuously wanting to better the relationship.”

“It’s very easy to go back to those old ways,” she added, though it isn’t all work since the pair also make time for each other.

“Dave keeps me young and fun,” Garth said. “He makes me laugh. And that is the most important thing!”

