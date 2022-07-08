Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' actor, dead at 79, family confirms: 'Great sadness'
Tony Sirico, who starred as Paul 'Paulie Walnuts' Gualtieri, died July 8
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
REST IN PEACE- Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' actor, dead at 79. Continue reading…
VIRAL MOMENT- Keanu Reeves kindly answers kid's questions at baggage claim after international flight. Continue reading…
‘THINGS GET BETTER'- Paul Rudd sends a letter to seventh-grade boy whose classmates didn’t sign his yearbook. Continue reading…
IN COURT- Nipsey Hussle death: Eric R. Holder Jr. convicted of first-degree murder. Continue reading…
EXCLUSIVE- Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood: ‘Family came first.’ Continue reading…
‘MY LIFELONG FRIEND’- James Caan remembered by Hollywood: 'Godfather' star honored with tributes following his death at 82. Continue reading…
UNDER THE KNIFE- Celebrities get real about plastic surgery: 'Good plastic surgery, you can't tell.' Continue reading…
‘SHE SAID YES’- Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged to longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop. Continue reading…
'UNIMAGINABLE HAS HAPPENED'- Husband of 'One Tree Hill' actress struck by lightning and killed. Continue reading…
POLITICAL AMBITIONS- 'Happy Days' star Anson Williams announces bid for mayor of Ojai, California. Continue reading…
‘HARD TO PUT INTO WORDS’- Gregory Itzin, actor who played president on '24,' dead at 74. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS