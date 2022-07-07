Paul Rudd sends a letter to seventh-grade boy whose classmates didn’t sign his yearbook: 'Things get better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul Rudd is here to brighten a young boy’s day.

After Rudd, 53, heard that classmates of 12-year-old Brody Ridder of Westminster, Colorado, wouldn’t sign his yearbook, the "Ant-Man" actor decided to send him a letter and a signed "Ant-Man" helmet.

Brody’s mother, Cassandra, shared images of both the letter and helmet on Facebook.

"It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better," Rudd wrote, according to News10. "There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish."

Brody’s mother has documented the duo’s exchanges on Facebook, sharing that Rudd and Brody have had FaceTime and text conversations.

In a screenshot Cassandra shared on Facebook, Brody sent Rudd a message that said, "Your my favorite superhero," and the actor responded, "You're mine."

Cassandra first shared Brody’s story on Facebook in May after he came home from school upset.

"My poor son. Doesn't seem like it's getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it," she shared online, adding a picture of her son's yearbook pages.

She shared with The Washington Post that her son has been bullied by his classmates.

"There's kids that have pushed him and called him names," she told the outlet. "Brody has been through a lot."

Brody’s story has gone viral online and garnered attention from high school students to a Broadway cast.

Older students from Westminster, Colorado, pledged to fill his yearbook autograph pages with signatures, and the "Dear Evan Hansen" cast invited him to New York City in June to see a show.

They asked Brody bring his yearbook so they could sign it.