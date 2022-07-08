Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' actor, dead at 79

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Sopranos" star Gennaro Anthony "Tony" Sirico has died at 79, his family confirmed to Fox News Digital Friday.

"It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony "Tony" Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," the statement began.

"The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement."

The Sirico family shared that any donations to the family will be donated to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Hospital and the Acton Institute in Sirico’s memory.

A cause of death for the actor was not released. His brother, Robert Sirico, will be hosting a memorial at the Basilica of Regina Pacis in Brookyln, New York, Wednesday.

Bob McGowan, Sirico's manager, confirmed the actor's death with Fox News Digital and said, "Yes, a very loyal client of 25 years, he was an ex army vet and gave to many charities, especially the wounded warriors."

Sirico, who was best known for his role as Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri in "The Sopranos," is survived by his two children, Richard Sirico and Joanne Sirico Bello, his grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Sirico was born in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, which was known at the time to be home to the Colombo crime family.

Sirico was arrested 28 times in his lifetime and once served time in jail.

He referenced his own life during an episode of "The Sopranos," titled "The Blue Comet," in which he said, "I lived through the ’70s by the skin of my nuts when the Colombos were going at it."

After being released from prison and becoming an actor, Sirico appeared in "Goodfellas," "Lilyhammer," "Mob Queen," "Mighty Aphrodite," "Love and Money" and more. He also voiced the dog Vinny in "Family Guy."

The actor took on other business ventures as well. In 2008, he released his own cologne, Paolo Per Uomo.