James Caan remembered by Hollywood: 'Godfather' star honored with tributes following his death at 82

James Caan was remembered for his legendary body of work as tributes flooded social media Thursday following the death of the "Godfather" actor.

Caan died Wednesday, according to his family. He was 82.

Caan's family released a statement announcing his death on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement said. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

"So sorry to hear the news," Rob Reiner wrote. "I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family."

Adam Sandler wrote: "Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love."

"Princess Bride" actor Cary Elwes shared an image of Caan as his famous Sonny Corleone character, and wrote: "Legend… Rest in Power, Jimmy. Our condolences to Scotty and his family."

"Well this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends," Jon Lovitz tweeted. "Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan."

"Rest in Peace James Caan," director James Gunn wrote. "There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic - I had the poster on my wall in high school.)"

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor Brent Spiner wrote: "I once passed James Caan in the commissary at Paramount Pictures. He looked me over in my Data makeup and uniform and uttered just one word, 'Working?' Honored. RIP."

