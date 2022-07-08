Gregory Itzin, actor who played president on '24,' dead at 74

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gregory Itzin, an actor who played roles in "24" and "The Mentalist," has died at 74.

Lisa Gallant, the actor’s manager, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Itzin died of complications during emergency surgery.

Itzin spent his final days in the Midwest with his family.

"His love for the arts was only surpassed by his love for his family," Gallant shared. "His last days were spent in the midwest with his sister Pamela and niece and nephew, Deidre and Aaron, and great-niece and nephew, Claire and Cole, along with his son and grandson."

JAMES CAAN REMEMBERED BY HOLLYWOOD: 'GODFATHER' STAR HONORED WITH TRIBUTES FOLLOWING HIS DEATH AT 82

Itzin was married to wife Judie 43 years. The couple had two children: Wilke and Julia. Gallant described his family as being "his pride and joy."

His son took to Instagram Thursday to share a touching tribute for his father.

"I was able to say good bye but was truly hoping that it wasn’t true," Wilke wrote alongside several images of his father and family. "It is hard to put into words the life of a man lived to its fullest.

"My dad was known in the world as a phenomenal actor with a body of work that would trump most famous actors resumes.

"I will never feel like we had enough time together. I love you pops and I really don’t know what I’m going to do without you. You were loved by all and we will miss you tremendously. Although bittersweet, I am glad we got to spend these last few days together."

JAMES CAAN, ‘GODFATHER’ STAR, DEAD AT 82, FAMILY SAYS

Jon Cassar, executive producer of "24," took to Twitter on Friday to honor his late friend.

"My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," he wrote alongside an image of the duo.

"He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Itzin is perhaps best known for his role as the president in the hit show "24." He joined the series in its fourth season in 2005 as Vice President Charles Logan before being promoted to president the following season.

He received two Emmy nominations for his role.

In addition to his time on "24," Itzin appeared in several television series, including: "NCIS," "Friends," "The Mentalist," "Desperate Housewives," "Boston Legal" and "Murder One."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also a familiar face in the "Star Trek" franchise and appeared in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Star Trek: Enterprise."

Itzin took his talents to Broadway and received a Tony nomination for his role in "The Kentucky Cycle" in 1994. He made his return to Broadway in "Enron" in 2010.