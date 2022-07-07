'Happy Days' star Anson Williams announces bid for mayor of Ojai, California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Days star Anson Williams first made a name for himself as an actor, then went on to direct, and now is hoping to find success in politics.

Williams announced Wednesday at a city council meeting that he plans to run for mayor of Ojai, California, according to the Ojai Valley News.

Speaking during the meeting's public comment period, Williams called for "leadership that inspires a collaborative team," the outlet reported.

Williams made a name for himself playing Warren "Potsie" Weber alongside Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham and Henry Winkler's Fonzie on "Happy Days," which ran from 1974 to 1984 and spawned several spinoffs, such as "Joanie Loves Chachi," "Laverne & Shirley" and "Mork & Mindy."

Winkler, now starring in HBO's "Barry," has already given Williams the thumbs up.

"You have my vote," the actor tweeted in response to the news.

Williams and anyone else looking to run for mayor of the city has to wait until July 18 to officially run, as the city's declaration of candidacy and nomination period begins that day and goes until August 12.

Williams released a memoir in 2016 titled, "Singing to a Bulldog: From ‘Happy Days’ to Hollywood Director and the Unlikely Mentor Who Got Me There," in which he discussed his career path.

That same year, the actor and director was diagnosed with colon cancer but stated he was cancer-free following surgery in 2017.