'Happy Days' star Anson Williams announces bid for mayor of Ojai, California

The actor known for playing Potsie Weber broke the news at a city council meeting

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Happy Days star Anson Williams first made a name for himself as an actor, then went on to direct, and now is hoping to find success in politics.

Williams announced Wednesday at a city council meeting that he plans to run for mayor of Ojai, California, according to the Ojai Valley News.

Speaking during the meeting's public comment period, Williams called for "leadership that inspires a collaborative team," the outlet reported.

Williams made a name for himself playing Warren "Potsie" Weber alongside Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham and Henry Winkler's Fonzie on "Happy Days," which ran from 1974 to 1984 and spawned several spinoffs, such as "Joanie Loves Chachi," "Laverne & Shirley" and "Mork & Mindy."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Don Most, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Marion Ross and Anson Williams attend Garry Marshall Theatre's 3rd Annual Founder's Gala Honoring Original "Happy Days" Cast at The Jonathan Club on November 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Don Most, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Marion Ross and Anson Williams attend Garry Marshall Theatre's 3rd Annual Founder's Gala Honoring Original "Happy Days" Cast at The Jonathan Club on November 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  ((Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images))

Winkler, now starring in HBO's "Barry," has already given Williams the thumbs up.

"You have my vote," the actor tweeted in response to the news.

Williams and anyone else looking to run for mayor of the city has to wait until July 18 to officially run, as the city's declaration of candidacy and nomination period begins that day and goes until August 12.

"They Call it Potsie Love" - Season Three - 12/2/75  After he sings her a song at Arnold's, Joanie (Erin Moran) develops a huge crush on Potsie (Anson Williams) and starts writing him anonymous love letters. As always, the course of love never runs smoothly. talent: ANSON WILLIAMS, ERIN MORAN photographer: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images source: American Broadcasting Companies, cap writer: RETNA

Williams released a memoir in 2016 titled, "Singing to a Bulldog: From ‘Happy Days’ to Hollywood Director and the Unlikely Mentor Who Got Me There," in which he discussed his career path.

That same year, the actor and director was diagnosed with colon cancer but stated he was cancer-free following surgery in 2017.

