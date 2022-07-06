Expand / Collapse search
Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged to longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop

Son of Valerie Bertinelli and the late Eddie Van Halen popped the question to his longtime girlfriend

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Wolfgang Van Halen, known as "Wolf" by his fans, popped the big question!

The musician, 31, took to social media on Wednesday to share that he and his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, are engaged. "She said yes!!" Van Halen wrote alongside an image of the couple.

Van Halen’s mother, Valerie Bertinelli, was excited about her son’s engagement as she wrote on Twitter, "So happy!!!" with several crying emojis.

Van Halen’s father, the legendary Eddie Van Halen, died in October 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The guitar icon was 65.

"I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments," Bertinelli, 61, wrote on Instagram, showing an image of their baby son, at the time of the star's death. "I will see you in our next life."

Van Halen and Allsop’s engagement comes after around seven years together. The couple, along with Bertinelli, recently attended the 2022 Grammy Awards, where Van Halen received his first Grammy nomination.

Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen are engaged after nearly seven years together. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok!" Van Halen shared on Instagram, noting that he didn’t win. Following the loss, the rock musician shared that he was happy to have even received the nomination among his favorite artists.

"I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world," Wolf shared. "Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own, in a category with artists I’ve looked up to my entire life. I don’t know if that’ll ever fully set in."

"Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I’m following in his footsteps quite nicely," he continued. "Who knows what the future holds. All I know is I’m feeling pretty damn grateful. What a wild experience this was."

Allsop, Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 64th Annual Grammy Award. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition, and thank YOU for the support," Wolf concluded in his post. "Y’all mean the world to me."

During the group’s Grammy appearance, Bertinelli shared that her ex-husband, Eddie, would be proud of their son. 

"There’s only one other person that would be prouder than me," she told People magazine on the red carpet. "And that’s pretty impossible, but it would be Ed. I feel him so strongly right now. He’s here with us. He is. I’m not gonna make you cry too, baby. But yeah. He’s here. Thanks, Ed. It’s fun."

