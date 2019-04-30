Toni Braxton's niece Lauren 'LoLo' dead at 24

Toni Braxton’s niece has died in Maryland at age 24.

Braxton’s sister, Trina, who appears with her on the WE tv series “Braxton Family Values,” confirmed the news on social media. Lauren "LoLo" Braxton, the daughter of the sister's younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., died on Monday.

“God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton,” Trina wrote over an image of the departed family member on Instagram.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, police received a 911 call around noon Monday. When they arrived, Lauren was reportedly unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. Her father told the outlet that her death was related to a heart condition, but no official cause of death has yet been reported.

Neither representatives for Toni Braxton nor WE tv immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Michael, a Maryland native, is the only son of the Braxton siblings. He, Traci, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Toni appeared in episodes of the reality series.

Toni Braxton is a singer and songwriter. In addition to her work on ‘Braxton Family Values,” the 51-year-old star has produced several albums, most recently “Sex & Cigarettes” in 2018.

The family’s reality show debuted in 2012 and is expected to debut Season 6 in the future.