Tom Hanks addresses successful, scandal-free career at the Golden Globe Awards: 'There's no strategy to it'

There's a reason everyone loves Tom Hanks.

After accepting his Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Tom Hanks addressed how he's managed to avoid scandal and acquire public adoration over the course of his decades-long career.

"It's not an agenda, there's no strategy to it," said Hanks, 63. "I worked briefly with Keanu [Reeves], he has a wonderful answer to this question: 'How is it to be so well regarded?' He says 'Well it's preferable to the alternative,' which is true."

He added: "I'd rather be appreciated than loathed, but that's just me."

Hanks' also addressed his beginnings as an actor and what initially drew him to the profession.

"When I realized that being an actor was a thing, a job, a craft, a pursuit you could have, I didn't think there would by anything that could possibly be more fun than that," said Hanks.

He then joked: "I'm not in this for power, although I have some. I'm not in this for money, although, man, am I rich."

The "Castaway" star also opened up about his beginnings in acting, and how his love for the craft hasn't changed.

"When I was in high school and we would audition for Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' or Tennessee Williams' 'The Night of the Iguana, the audition would be on Friday and the cast list would be put up on Monday and I could not sleep for that entire weekend," he recalled. "I still feel that way the weekend before we start shooting. It's just the greatest and most exciting and challenging job that there is."