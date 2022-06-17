Expand / Collapse search
Tom Hanks gets angry with fan who pushed wife Rita Wilson: 'Back the f--- off'

Hanks and Wilson had been enjoying a meal at Nobu before the incident

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Tom Hanks yelled at a fan after his wife Rita Wilson was pushed during a recent incident outside Nobu.

Tom Hanks yelled at a fan after his wife Rita Wilson was pushed during a recent incident outside Nobu. (Getty Images)

‘VIOLATE KEY ASPECTS’- Disney's 'Lightyear' banned in Malaysia, Muslim countries over same-sex kissing scene. Continue reading…

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her strained relationship with her mother in her documentary "Halftime."

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her strained relationship with her mother in her documentary "Halftime." (Getty Images)

‘FAR FROM THE PERFECT MOTHER’- Jennifer Lopez reveals her mom used to 'beat the s---' out of her, siblings. Continue reading…

‘REPORTING THE ABUSE’- Amber Heard says therapist notes prove Johnny Depp abused her. Continue reading…

‘WORST ALBUM IN HIS DISCOGRAPHY’- Drake drops new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind.’ Continue reading…

Justin Bieber recently revealed to fans he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Justin Bieber recently revealed to fans he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

‘ONGOING RECOVERY’- Justin Bieber postpones Summerfest performance following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- Tim Sale, comic artist, dead at 66. Continue reading…

Ripley's Believe It or Not! said Kim Kardashian returned a famed Marilyn Monroe dress in "the same condition" after she was accused of damaging the dress at the Met Gala.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! said Kim Kardashian returned a famed Marilyn Monroe dress in "the same condition" after she was accused of damaging the dress at the Met Gala. (Getty/Fox News Digital)

‘SAME CONDITION’- Marilyn Monroe's dress wasn't damaged by Kim Kardashian, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! says. Continue reading…

‘VERY UNCOMFORTABLE’- Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard juror speaks out for the first time. Continue reading…

‘ALL BODIES ARE BEAUTIFUL’- Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen, 18, reacts to troll who asked if she had ‘the body’ for OnlyFans. Continue reading…

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending