Tim Sale, comic artist, dead at 66

Legendary comic artist Tim Sale has died at 66.

His official Twitter account shared the news of his passing Thursday.

"It’s with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today," the statement began. "He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community."

DC Comics took to Twitter to remember the legendary artist.

"Tim Sale was an incredible artist, whose take on iconic characters had real human depth, and his groundbreaking page designs changed the way an entire generation thinks about comic book storytelling," its tribute post began.

"Our condolences go to Tim’s family and friends. He will be deeply missed."

Sale is best known for his work on the legendary American superheroes, including Batman, Hulk, Spider-Man, Superman and more.

Jim Lee, DC Comics' creative officer, shared Monday that Sale was admitted to a hospital.

"I regret to share the very sad news that the legendary artist Tim Sale has been admitted to the hospital with severe health issues," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Tim, I am praying for you, buddy. Stay strong & know that your legions of fans around the world loves & cherishes you & your amazing talent."

A cause of death has not been released.

The comic artist had a long career in the industry. He drew the "Batman: The Long Halloween" series and was a frequent collaborator with writer Jeph Loeb. He was idolized in the comic world for his work on "Legends of the Dark Knight" and "Dark Victory."

In the Marvel universe, he helped form the early stages of the color themes of some of the world's favorite superheroes. This collaborative work was also with Loeb.

The duo also worked together on the NBC hit show "Heroes," which was released in 2006 and starred Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka and more.