Jennifer Lopez reveals her mom used to 'beat the sh--' out of her, siblings

Jennifer Lopez revealed her mother used to "beat" her and her siblings in her latest documentary "Halftime."

Lopez, 52, opened up in the documentary about her childhood and the strained relationship she had with her mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez.

"She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough," Lopez said, (via Yahoo). "She beat the sh-- out of us."

"I was far from the perfect mother," Rodriguez said. "The one thing I can always say, everything I did, I did with their best interest at heart."

Lopez revealed she and her mother argued over the singer's education. Rodriguez insisted the musician have an education so that she would not have to rely on men.

"I always had the highest expectations of them," she added. "It wasn't to be critical. It was only to show you that you could do better. And Jennifer, she gave me the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We butted heads a lot."

"Halftime" premiered June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary dropped June 14 on Netflix.

"'Halftime' offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances on screen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl halftime show, to the recent presidential inauguration," a Tribeca Film Festival press release said.

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning."

The documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez' life and struggle to be "taken seriously" as an actress and performer.

Lopez also detailed her frustrations with the NFL in "Halftime."

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," Lopez told her music director, (via Sports Illustrated). "It was the worst idea in the world."

The singer's manager, Bobby Medina, also had his frustrations with the NFL and the decision to have two headliners at the 2020 halftime show.

"Typically you have one headliner at a Super Bowl," Medina said in the documentary. "That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

"If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez said in the documentary. "That’s what they should’ve f---ing done."